Samsung S90D Screen Flickering

D

Dopefabulous

n00b
Joined
Oct 31, 2011
Messages
35
Hello all,

I recently purchased the Samsung S90D to pair with my 4090 GPU. It's connected to 2.1 hdmi 48gb fiber optic 33 FT cable from RUIPRO. I tried tinkering with all possible settings like turning g-sync on and off, the TV 's game mode off and on, etc....but I still get screen flickering, not all the time but occasionally. I also tried a different 48gb fiber optic cable 2.1 hdmi cable but still flickers occasionally. According to the TV game mode menu, VRR off. Any idea on how to get rid of the flickering? Thanks in advance!
 
Have you tested your Samsung S90D with another source to make sure it's not the TV or cable? I assume your computer with the RTX 4090 works good with a monitor.
 
Yes, my computer with the 4090 works well with the monitor. I don't think cable length is an issues as the Ruipro cable was designed for long length while pushing 4k at 120 hz. These cables had no signal issues with my 4k 120 have LG TV.
 
