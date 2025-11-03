Samsung S90D Screen Flickering

Dopefabulous
n00b
- Joined
- Oct 31, 2011
- Messages
- 35
Hello all,
I recently purchased the Samsung S90D to pair with my 4090 GPU. It's connected to 2.1 hdmi 48gb fiber optic 33 FT cable from RUIPRO. I tried tinkering with all possible settings like turning g-sync on and off, the TV 's game mode off and on, etc....but I still get screen flickering, not all the time but occasionally. I also tried a different 48gb fiber optic cable 2.1 hdmi cable but still flickers occasionally. According to the TV game mode menu, VRR off. Any idea on how to get rid of the flickering? Thanks in advance!
I recently purchased the Samsung S90D to pair with my 4090 GPU. It's connected to 2.1 hdmi 48gb fiber optic 33 FT cable from RUIPRO. I tried tinkering with all possible settings like turning g-sync on and off, the TV 's game mode off and on, etc....but I still get screen flickering, not all the time but occasionally. I also tried a different 48gb fiber optic cable 2.1 hdmi cable but still flickers occasionally. According to the TV game mode menu, VRR off. Any idea on how to get rid of the flickering? Thanks in advance!