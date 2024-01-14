Samsung S90D 48" / 42"

imsirovic5
Just announced at CES 2024, Samsung S90D model will come in lower sizes including 48" and 42". At this point it appears there is ton of uncertainty whether these smaller sizes will feature QD OLED or regular OLED (W-OLED) displays. If they do feature gen 3 QD OLED - these may be so much more superior to LG 42"/48" models in terms of both brightness (up to 3000 nits) and color saturation. Not sure if anyone has seen more info?
