Samsung Profits Plunge by 96%

They're cutting chip production to help

"Smartphone and personal computer makers ramped up purchases of chips during the Covid-19 pandemic, when demand for consumer electronics soared as people were stuck at home during lockdowns. This led to a global chip shortage. However, demand has waned as consumers cut back on bigger purchases amid the cost of living crisis, with food and energy bills soaring. Samsung said demand had dropped because of a weaker world economy and companies buying fewer chips as they run down their inventories. "We are lowering the production of memory chips by a meaningful level, especially that of products with supply secured," the company said, referring to customers with sufficient inventories."

U

UnknownSouljer

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 24, 2001
Messages
7,871
More evidence that all of the inflation in the PC sector is built on a house of cards. If no one is buying memory, then no one is buying everything else to make a PC.
The first quarter results, with all the top 4 OEMs profits tanking go hand in hand with this.
 
Haven’t needed to buy a new cpu which would force me to upgrade ram and motherboard

Don’t see a big enough benefit @ 4K resolution to upgrade off of my 5950X

If I gamed at a lower resolution the numbers are more in favor of upgrading
 
