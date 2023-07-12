Samsung or Dell/Alienware

N

ng4ever

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 18, 2016
Messages
3,274
If you had to decide between these two monitor brands which one would you decide ?

I like both but prefer to not get both to compare unless I have to.
 
ng4ever said:
If you had to decide between these two monitor brands which one would you decide ?

I like both but prefer to not get both to compare unless I have to.
Click to expand...
Dell. Simply because of their support tends to be better. Especially if you add ProSupport (with monitors I've heard you may have to contact Dell customer service after the purchase to get that extend higher tier warranty support. Assuming you can't choose it during purchase)
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top