Samsung or Dell/Alienware

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
Dell. Simply because of their support tends to be better. Especially if you add ProSupport (with monitors I've heard you may have to contact Dell customer service after the purchase to get that extend higher tier warranty support. Assuming you can't choose it during purchase)If you had to decide between these two monitor brands which one would you decide ?
I like both but prefer to not get both to compare unless I have to.