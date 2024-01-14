Samsung mobile hotspot issues

So here in Oregon we have gotten like an inch of freezing rain over the last 24 hours. Comcast went out last night.

I have a Samsung S20 FE and Verizon unlimited something or other. Anyway, I get like 130mbps down on my phone with 4G, but turning on mobile hotspot my laptop only gets like .2mbps. Am I missing something? Does Verizon throttle Samsung's mobile hotspot feature? I know they throttle after so many gigabytes even on unlimited, but as far as I know I have used nothing this month because I'm always on wifi.
 
You might want to check and see if the PC is set to think the connection is metered. Which it is, and you should probably keep it checked.

I can't remember if that affects speed as well as content downloaded.
 
That setting was on but turning it off did not change speeds.

My tablets are also slow when connected to my phone's hotspot.
 
Could be as pen said, then. Not something I have experience with up here in Canada. I haven't seen these as plan options and hotspotting just works.
 
Ah, I thought my Verizon plan had normal speeds up to 20gbps of hotspot. It actually has no data cap but is limited to 600kbps for mobile hotspot. Blergh.
 
