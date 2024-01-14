Samsung mobile hotspot issues

So here in Oregon we have gotten like an inch of freezing rain over the last 24 hours. Comcast went out last night.
I have a Samsung S20 FE and Verizon unlimited something or other. Anyway, I get like 130mbps down on my phone with 4G, but turning on mobile hotspot my laptop only gets like .2mbps. Am I missing something? Does Verizon throttle Samsung's mobile hotspot feature? I know they throttle after so many gigabytes even on unlimited, but as far as I know I have used nothing this month because I'm always on wifi.
