Samsung Magician reboots your system automatically AND with no warning

P

philb2

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 26, 2021
Messages
295
As part of the update for the new version of this software, I switched from standard performance to high performance. I got a message saying that a system reboot was necessary. Fair enough. I thought I could shut down Outlook and other applications and then manually reboot. Well, I was wrong. The system rebooted without any warning while I was reading email with Outlook. Outlook hates being rebooted while running. So now I have to waste time running Scanpst several times.

Thanks loads, Samsung. :mad:
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
32,232
plenty of things require a reboot after install and will immediately reboot when you click ok. this is normal and something you should have experienced since "forever" on PCs...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top