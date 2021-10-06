Samsung Magician reboots your system automatically AND with no warning

As part of the update for the new version of this software, I switched from standard performance to high performance. I got a message saying that a system reboot was necessary. Fair enough. I thought I could shut down Outlook and other applications and then manually reboot. Well, I was wrong. The system rebooted without any warning while I was reading email with Outlook. Outlook hates being rebooted while running. So now I have to waste time running Scanpst several times.Thanks loads, Samsung.