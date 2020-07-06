Samsung Leads Semiconductor Paradigm Shift with New Material Discovery

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,518
Impressed?
""Recently, interest in 2D materials and the new materials derived from them has been increasing. However, there are still many challenges in applying the materials to existing semiconductor processes." said Seongjun Park, Vice President and Head of Inorganic Material Lab, SAIT. "We will continue to develop new materials to lead the semiconductor paradigm shift."
Timeline:
""Recently, interest in 2D materials and the new materials derived from them has been increasing. However, there are still many challenges in applying the materials to existing semiconductor processes." said Seongjun Park, Vice President and Head of Inorganic Material Lab, SAIT. "We will continue to develop new materials to lead the semiconductor paradigm shift."
Timeline:
- 2012: Graphene Barristor, a Triode Device with a Gate-Controlled Schottky Barrier (SAIT, published in Science)
- 2014: Wafer-Scale Growth of Single-Crystal Monolayer Graphene on Reusable Hydrogen-Terminated Germanium (SAIT and Sungkyunkwan University, published in Science)
- 2017: Realization of continuous Zachariasen carbon monolayer (SAIT and Sungkyunkwan University, published in Science Advances)
- 2020: Ultra-low dielectric constant amorphous boron nitride (SAIT, UNIST and University of Cambridge, published in Nature)"