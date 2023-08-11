Samsung LC245G50 dynamic contrast mode

rinawo6510
- Aug 11, 2023
- 1
I have a Samsung LC245G50 1080p monitor and I noticed that in dynamic contrast mode, its brightness is interconnected with the backlight, since it does not have a backlight option, they are interconnected, so when the scene is brighter, the backlight increases and darker it decreases, I know many people don't like that, I learned to like it a lot, in movies and games it's great, I would like to know if there is any 4k monitor with the same function with dynamic contrast being interconnected with the backlight . Thanks in advance.