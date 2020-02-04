Samsung Launches "Flashbolt" HBM2E Memory

erek
[H]ardness Supreme
Beastly memory bandwidth!
"Samsung's Flashbolt provides a highly reliable data transfer speed of 3.2 gigabits per second (Gbps) by leveraging a proprietary optimized circuit design for signal transmission, while offering a memory bandwidth of 410 GB/s per stack. Samsung's HBM2E can also attain a transfer speed of 4.2 Gbps, the maximum tested data rate to date, enabling up to a 538 GB/s bandwidth per stack in certain future applications. This would represent a 1.75x enhancement over Aquabolt's 307 GB/s.
Samsung expects to begin volume production during the first half of this year. The company will continue providing its second-generation Aquabolt lineup while expanding its third-generation Flashbolt offering, and will further strengthen collaborations with ecosystem partners in next-generation systems as it accelerates the transition to HBM solutions throughout the premium memory market. "
