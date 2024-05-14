Samsung Has Reportedly Failed To Pass HBM3E Memory Qualification Tests Set By NVIDIA

erek
"The report by AlphaBiz has disclosed that while some sources cite that Samsung's HBM3E memory is categorized as "defective," other sources believe that failure of the verification tests is only because the bar has been set high by SK hynix since the firm adopted different manufacturing techniques, that varies from Samsung vastly. However, rumors also say that TSMC has shown reluctance to incorporate Samsung as an HBM partner, as since the Taiwan giant is a crucial ally of NVIDIA in the industry, the situation has taken a new fold.
However, Samsung has reiterated its commitment to delivering the optimal product to NVIDIA and other partners, and cooperation with the likes of AMD shows that the news surrounding the HBM supply being defective isn't accurate. If we look at industry dynamics, Samsung's rapidly growing influence over the markets is seen as a threat to TSMC and SK hynix simply because the Korean giant can deliver cutting-edge memory and semiconductors supply through its set of divisions, such as the Samsung Foundry.
To back our statement above, it was recently revealed that TSMC and SK hynix have reportedly formed an alliance called the "One Team", which is aimed at collaborating and indirectly thwarting Samsung's influence over the markets. Regardless of the news surrounding the industry, it's interesting to see the HBM markets grow rapidly, which has ultimately prompted massive competition among contenders for the top spot."
Source(s):
https://wccftech.com/samsung-has-re...m3e-memory-qualification-tests-set-by-nvidia/
https://www.digitimes.com/news/a20240513PD213/samsung-hbm3e-nvidia-tsmc.html
