Samsung evo 970 write speeds low

i switched out an ssd from my gp72vr 6rf an MSI laptop with a Samsung evo 970
for some reason im getting low write speeds when running samsung magician benchmarks below 1000MB/s in write speed. i dont remember the earlier ssd name but it was an M.2 SATA ssd
Operating System
Windows 10 Home 64-bit
CPU
Intel Core i7 6700HQ @ 2.60GHz 88 °C
Skylake 14nm Technology
RAM
16.0GB Dual-Channel Unknown @ 1066MHz (15-15-15-35)
Motherboard
Micro-Star International Co. Ltd. MS-179B (U3E1)
Graphics
Generic PnP Monitor (1920x1080@60Hz)
Intel HD Graphics 530 (MSI)
3071MB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (MSI) 71 °C
SLI Disabled
Storage
931GB Hitachi HGST HTS721010A9E630 (SATA ) 52 °C
931GB Samsung SSD 970 EVO 1TB (Unknown (SSD))
Optical Drives
HL-DT-ST DVDRAM GUD0N
Audio
Realtek High Definition Audio
