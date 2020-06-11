Samsung evo 970 write speeds low

i switched out an ssd from my gp72vr 6rf an MSI laptop with a Samsung evo 970

for some reason im getting low write speeds when running samsung magician benchmarks below 1000MB/s in write speed. i dont remember the earlier ssd name but it was an M.2 SATA ssd



Operating System

Windows 10 Home 64-bit

CPU

Intel Core i7 6700HQ @ 2.60GHz 88 °C

Skylake 14nm Technology

RAM

16.0GB Dual-Channel Unknown @ 1066MHz (15-15-15-35)

Motherboard

Micro-Star International Co. Ltd. MS-179B (U3E1)

Graphics

Generic PnP Monitor (1920x1080@60Hz)

Intel HD Graphics 530 (MSI)

3071MB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (MSI) 71 °C

SLI Disabled

Storage

931GB Hitachi HGST HTS721010A9E630 (SATA ) 52 °C

931GB Samsung SSD 970 EVO 1TB (Unknown (SSD))

Optical Drives

HL-DT-ST DVDRAM GUD0N

Audio

Realtek High Definition Audio