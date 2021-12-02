Samsung B-Die .thp request

I have 2 8gb G.Skill 3200 CAS 14 sticks. I know from previous CPUs on this mobo that they are capable of much better than their current 1666 clock at the same DOCP latencies. They haven't been good OCers for me since I installed a 5800x. A lot of the problem is that 1usmus has abandoned DRAM Calc for Ryzen, but think it would be helpful to get clues from faster-advertised B-Die Thaiphoon Burner .thp files.Have looked all over English-language internet for these. Nobody seems to have compiled a directory of .thp files from different sticks. Love to be proven wrong about this. Anyone want to share?I feel very stupid to have considered purchasing new B-Die for no other reason. Never mind that some of the fastest available are cheaper than what I paid for these 3200 sticks in 2018.