Samsung 990 Pro Win11 file copy seems slow

I've got a new build with new Win11 install. I work with VMs a lot and that is normally where you get to see the SSD performance.
I know if I'm coping a large file on the same SSD it will not be as fast but something is up with the 990 Pros. They go right to 400MBs or so and stay there. Like there is no or very little cache.
Samsung Magician seems to think the SSD is fast.
If I make a similar large file copy on my old laptop with older slower everything it's a bit faster.
No name SSD the laptop came with.
This is a 970 EVO data drive in the same laptop.
