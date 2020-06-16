Samsung 970 EVO Plus label removal

The Samsung 970 Evo Plus has a warranty label on the front and then there is a strip on the back with some copper. I ordered a heatsink for the unit from EKWB. I am wondering if there is a good way to remove the warranty label along with the strip so that I could reapply them if I needed to to avoid voiding the warranty. I have a Wagner heatgun with settings from 120°F to 1300°F with 10°F increments. I read that the Samsung 970 Evo Plus reaches warning/critical temperatures at 85°C. This is the same as 185°F. I am thinking that I could warm up the label using a temperature up to 180°F then and use a tool to carefully remove the label. If this thinking makes any sense, then I just wonder what kind of tool I should use. Should I get a plastic razor blade scraper so that I don't scratch anything? I don't know how well they work.Anyway, I am open to some thoughts!Also please let me know your thoughts on removing the label and strip before installing the heatsink. Will I definitely get better temperatures, therefore making it worth doing? I'm just figuring that they're restrictive to the thermal pads that will be installed. Also I am using Thermal Grizzly thermal pads rather than the ones that come with the EKWB heatsink.Edit:I just finally found a video that happened to be for the same unit. The title didn't indicate so, but in the video the guy did remove on both sides. Also he didn't use a heat gun. I can't tell if he ruined them or not in the removal so I still would like to know the best label removal method. Heat should definitely help. I just wonder how much.