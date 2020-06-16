Samsung 970 EVO Plus label removal

The Samsung 970 Evo Plus has a warranty label on the front and then there is a strip on the back with some copper. I ordered a heatsink for the unit from EKWB. I am wondering if there is a good way to remove the warranty label along with the strip so that I could reapply them if I needed to to avoid voiding the warranty. I have a Wagner heatgun with settings from 120°F to 1300°F with 10°F increments. I read that the Samsung 970 Evo Plus reaches warning/critical temperatures at 85°C. This is the same as 185°F. I am thinking that I could warm up the label using a temperature up to 180°F then and use a tool to carefully remove the label. If this thinking makes any sense, then I just wonder what kind of tool I should use. Should I get a plastic razor blade scraper so that I don't scratch anything? I don't know how well they work.

Anyway, I am open to some thoughts!

Also please let me know your thoughts on removing the label and strip before installing the heatsink. Will I definitely get better temperatures, therefore making it worth doing? I'm just figuring that they're restrictive to the thermal pads that will be installed. Also I am using Thermal Grizzly thermal pads rather than the ones that come with the EKWB heatsink.

Edit:

I just finally found a video that happened to be for the same unit. The title didn't indicate so, but in the video the guy did remove on both sides. Also he didn't use a heat gun. I can't tell if he ruined them or not in the removal so I still would like to know the best label removal method. Heat should definitely help. I just wonder how much.

 
Last edited:
just put the heatsink on with the samsung label on it as the evo plus has copper in the label which will assist in even thermal transfer to the aluminium of the nvme cooler (like a CPU heatsink has copper base with aluminium block to dissipate the heat)

Note Before you buy a EK NVME heatsink make sure you have no components under the m.2 slot on the motherboard or you may have problems with tray of the EK block touching them and preventing you from been able to strew it down and to add to this almost all EK NVME heatsinks are incompatible with dual nand sided NVME ssds

if you have a 2TB NVME ssd it will likely be dual sided, 1TB and under are normally single sided (make sure you buy the correct NVME heatsink,you should assume it's only compatible with single sided unless it specifically says you can use it on a dual sided NVME SSD)
 
