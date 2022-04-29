Samsung 950 Pro vs 980 Pro?

Very unlikely that you would notice a significant increase, or any increase at all. If you were making the leap from SATA to NVMe then the difference would be more significant, although still small. But it also depends on exactly what you are doing with your drive. Are you doing any particularly data intensive tasks?



One issue is that file transfers (including a game trying to load textures from the SSD into VRAM) are going to be limited by file system protocols that in many cases date back to the era of mechanical hard drives. New protocols such as DirectStorage have been developed to address this but have not yet been widely adopted.



I'd recommend either sticking with the 950 Pro, or if you need more space for games, get a smaller, cheaper 980 Pro to use as a dedicated games drive, separate from your OS drive. Long term, the best bet would be to wait until games begin to actually implement DirectStorage, then upgrade to the best SSD available at that time.