Salesforce hack

“Drift massive attack traced back to loose Salesloft GitHub account


Meanwhile the victim count grows​

icon
Jessica Lyons
Mon 8 Sep 2025 // 19:52 UTC
The Salesloft Drift breach that compromised "hundreds" of companies including Google, Palo Alto Networks, and Cloudflare, all started with miscreants gaining access to the Salesloft GitHub account in March.
This new information comes from a Saturday update into the Mandiant-led investigation”

Source: https://www.theregister.com/2025/09/08/drift_breach_entry_salesloft_github/
 
