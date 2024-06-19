safe website to download stablebit drivepool?

So what gives here? Does anyone have a copy of the installer that they know is safe and can put up on dropbox or google drive?

I am interested in this utility to make more efficient usage of several small SSDs. However, when I tried to download the 64-bit version from the stablebit website, I got warnings from MalwareBytes and uBlock Origin not to proceed. A download from a file-sharing service resulted in a Norton action to block the download based on malware content.
 
I still use the Stablebit site. I think it may be flagged as it probably installs a driver for emulating a single drive. What were the warnings, I would be curious? My ESET NOD32 AV never flagged it. Microsoft (i think app control) does requires me to continue if i still want to.
 
Yeah. uBO and MB were giving you incredibly stupid false positives, as pendragon1 said. You'll be fine. I like StableBits's software.
 
As noted, ditch norton it is total crap these days.
I'm thinking about that. I hate all those intrusive ads for their dark web monitoring service or their driver update service. Any suggestions for a replacement? I also use MalwareBytes Pro.
 
MB Pro and Defender make a pretty good combo IMO.
When you run MB Pro, it takes over proactive virus/malware protection on Windows and completely disables Defender. How and even why would you want to simultaneously run both?

In regards to the original issue, that file comes back clean from the official site: https://www.virustotal.com/gui/file/c55d6c07110ad69b7599da00fbce1862dac78149ef36fc53e8c062a2440369bd so I have no idea why it was initially flagged. Windows Defender + common sense is more than enough (sprinkle in the occasional VirusTotal scan for "sketchy" things or run them isolated in a VM to test behavior if you're paranoid).
 
When you run MB Pro, it takes over proactive virus/malware protection on Windows and completely disables Defender. How and even why would you want to simultaneously run both?

In regards to the original issue, that file comes back clean from the official site: https://www.virustotal.com/gui/file/c55d6c07110ad69b7599da00fbce1862dac78149ef36fc53e8c062a2440369bd
i think during setup you can set it to not take over. then you can just use it on demand. i could be wrong, its been a while...
 
i think during setup you can set it to not take over. then you can just use it on demand. i could be wrong, its been a while...
Sure, but that negates the entire point of paying for a subscription. You can just use the free version of MB at that point.
 
Sure, but that negates the entire point of paying for a subscription. You can just use the free version of MB at that point.
it will still give you access to the other features. there is no "pro" version though, theres a "premium"... i only us the free one.
 
that file comes back clean from the official site: https://www.virustotal.com/gui/file/c55d6c07110ad69b7599da00fbce1862dac78149ef36fc53e8c062a2440369bd so I have no idea why it was initially flagged.
It's heuristic-based intervention in many cases. It can happen when the services don't see a lot of downloads of the file, so block it just in case you went to the wrong site. I get this a decent amount for some of my plugins if I get an update too soon after it's released, but if I wait a couple days, no problems. It can also happen for apps that are hosted on or stolen and rehosted by many other sites that have included malware of some kind into the file/download, so the heuristic database says app abc has been repeatedly detected to include malware, so we will always flag it regardless of source.
 
we ??? Do you work for MalwareBytes?
Oh, no. It's voicing from the perspective of the malware scanners ("heuristic database says...we will always flag"), but not a quote, so quotation marks are problematic.
 
When you run MB Pro, it takes over proactive virus/malware protection on Windows and completely disables Defender. How and even why would you want to simultaneously run both?

In regards to the original issue, that file comes back clean from the official site: https://www.virustotal.com/gui/file/c55d6c07110ad69b7599da00fbce1862dac78149ef36fc53e8c062a2440369bd so I have no idea why it was initially flagged. Windows Defender + common sense is more than enough (sprinkle in the occasional VirusTotal scan for "sketchy" things or run them isolated in a VM to test behavior if you're paranoid).
Defender is actually pretty bad compared to even free BitDefender. You know how many info stealers posts I see and Defender is sitting there active...doing nothing to stop it...
 
I'm thinking about that. I hate all those intrusive ads for their dark web monitoring service or their driver update service. Any suggestions for a replacement? I also use MalwareBytes Pro.
I have been using ESET NOD32 for the past decade or two, protects and doesn't seem to affect performance. I use it on my gaming PC's.
The company I do tech work for pays for my licenses now. I used to buy the $5/year licenses from Newegg on Black Friday, I'd buy like 5 or so and just use them each year, or the 5 license packs for $30, and have clients give me $25 each for the 3 licenses I don't use.
 
OK, so I just downloaded DrivePool. The warning from from MalwareBytes BrowserGuide. After the file was downloaded, Norton scanned and found NO problems.

Thanks guys.
As a side note, on the Stablebit forums, the devs said they are a small company and have submitted requests for review to not be flagged, but not getting much assistance.

From the AV perspective, I use MB Free and run it now and then. I have been using ESET NOD32 AV (not the full suite) for almost 10 years. I like them as they seem to be rated well and are very light on resources.
Defender free run in the background.

I was a Norton user before that, but ditched that and McAfee long time ago. They got so bloated and were a pain to deal with. Really slowed down the system.
 
