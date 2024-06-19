safe website to download stablebit drivepool?

So what gives here? Does anyone have a copy of the installer that they know is safe and can put up on dropbox or google drive?
I am interested in this utility to make more efficient usage of several small SSDs. However, when I tried to download the 64-bit version from the stablebit website, I got warnings from MalwareBytes and uBlock Origin not to proceed. A download from a file-sharing service resulted in a Norton action to block the download based on malware content.
