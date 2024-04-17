  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Safe to move SSD to another systems?

I got a dumb question…. I’ve been out of this PC game for a while. I have a family member who accidentally dropped their desktop and one of gpu fan blade somehow broke off. The PC turns on and it works but since the fan blade is broken it makes a loud whine noise.

Also the front panel and side glass broke. We were planning on just getting a cheap basic case and cheapest gpu from micrometer to replace the parts.

Before we go that route… I have an old HP EliteDesk G3 sitting around collecting dust at work. It already has onboard video using the i7 6700 and 32GB RAM.

The old system was built around Gigabyte p67x with G640 sandy bridge cpu and Radeon 7850 gpu. The Elitedesk 800 G3 has i7 6700, onboard video and 32GB RAM. How safe is it if I just physically remove the SSD from the G640 system and move it to the “newer” HP tower with i7 6700?

There will be 0 games being played on this pc. It’s mainly used for a business running a POS system as register and used to keep track of inventory along with some web surfing and playing youtube videos.

Is it safe to just move the physical ssd over to HP desktop and just power it on? It’s currently running Windows 7 and no plans on upgrading the OS.

I’m guessing the only thing that I need to do is uninstall the AMD drivers correct? Leave all the other programs alone and would it even boot into Windows 7?
 
I just moved the SSD from my nephews core2quad or core2duo setup into an i3 8100 system. Windows 10 booted up fine and just needed a couple of restarts to get all the drivers working.
btw, Windows 7 was great at moving between completely different machines and booting up.
only time you would have issues is if your installed OS was originally in Legacy SATA mode and the new machine defaults to AHCI SATA mode, you will blue screen on boot until you change the SATA mode to Legacy.
 
Not sure you would need having the iGPU still working with your video card is quite standard (if you choose too in the bios).
 
Just check whether it's using ahci or ide and make sure the new system is set the same before you try to boot windows up.
 
awesome! Thanks guys for the quick tips. I think I feel more comfortable moving the SSD to the HP desktop. Time to power it up and see what the Gigabyte P67x bios looks like. Hopefully that settings isn’t too hard to find.

LukeTbk Unfortunately this gigabyte board doesn’t have onboard VGA, if it did I could just remove the gpu and call it a day.
 
Ok so it looks like this drive was setup as IDE. Going to power on the HP desktop tomorrow at work and see if I can get into bios and be able to update it.

So if I understand the steps correctly:
1. Uninstall AMD drivers before removing the SSD from old desktop
2. Physically install the SSD in HP desktop
3. Power on the HP desktop, locate and update the PCH SATA control mode to IDE
4. Cross fingers and hope it boots into Windows 7 and call it a day.
IMG_2487.jpeg
 
yep
 
Been there, done that, too many times to count....neveranottaproblemo :)

I just love those little Elite boxes, so nice & compact, and reasonable performance for just a little $$, which is 100% ideal for office/POS apps....My wife uses 1 for her WFH healthcare stuff, and I have a few as spares in my parts closet too, just in case hers goes poopoo for some reason....

>>HOWEVER<<

I would NEVER, EVER connect a W7 machine to the net nowadays, unless of course you just enjoy getting hacked/jacked/backdoored/smished/smashed as a 24/7 job :D
 
