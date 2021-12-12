Safe adhesive on pcb?

I had a screw post come free on a threadripper board (zenith ii extreme alpha). I was using the torque driver obviously, but it just snapped off when I put my Optimus block on.



After just living with the warmer cores on a couple of ccds for a year, eventually took my pc apart for something else and sent it in for rma. Got it back, went to remount the cpu again, same thing.



Anyway with Christmas and just general fnaaaarrrr of life atm (took 4 weeks before I even posted the rma) I can’t be bothered returning it again so I’m wondering what’s the strongest adhesive can I use that isn’t going to do funky things to the substrate.