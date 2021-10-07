S2600WTTR not booting right

Hello I have a S2600WTTR / PBAG92187-372, which I am trying to run a regular pc check on but it will not boot to it.

1. I have tried to reset the bios by removing the recovery jumper. Did not work

2. I used a flash drive with a biod update on it. That also did not resolve the issue.

3. Im using a Intel Xeon ES-2667V3, SR203 3.20GHZ processor

4. Im using DDR4 MTA9ADF1G72PZ-3G2E1 Memory stick



I will attatch a photo of what the motherboard keeps booting to, it will not let me get into the bios either. If anyone knows how to reset it or update it to a new firmware, I would appreciate it.