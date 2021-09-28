Hello,

I have a S2600WT intel motherboard but when i plug it in and start it up the video is not showing on the monitor.

1. The processor i am using is an intel xeon SR203 3.20GHZ

2. the memory i am using is DDR4 MTA9ADF1G72PZ 8GB



If anyone has a solution to why the video is not displaying id appreciate it, thanks.