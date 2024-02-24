RZ608 Wi-Fi module keeps crashing

Rev. Night
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 30, 2004
- Messages
- 1,551
I have an Asus TUF X670E and the wifi module sucks. It crashes all the time, forcing me to keep Device Manager perpetually open so I can disable it and enable it. Maybe its hardware, but to me seems like software since the fix is a software one.
The wifi module is RZ608 Wi-Fi 6E 80mhz. The version is 3.3.0.713. I see newer ones online but I can't get the damn driver to update them. In device manager, I go through the update process and windows tells me that the most updated driver is already installed.
I even install the newest of what is on the mobo support site.
Anyone have experience with this?
