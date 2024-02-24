RZ608 Wi-Fi module keeps crashing

I have an Asus TUF X670E and the wifi module sucks. It crashes all the time, forcing me to keep Device Manager perpetually open so I can disable it and enable it. Maybe its hardware, but to me seems like software since the fix is a software one.

The wifi module is RZ608 Wi-Fi 6E 80mhz. The version is 3.3.0.713. I see newer ones online but I can't get the damn driver to update them. In device manager, I go through the update process and windows tells me that the most updated driver is already installed.

I even install the newest of what is on the mobo support site.

Anyone have experience with this?
 
ok, is still keeps crashing. I updated both my wifi and BT drivers. Calling asus tech support, but super annoying
 
FUCK. Asus said that since the wifi chip is soldered, the entire board needs to be RMAd. This is my main PC, I would rather not be without it for 2-3 weeks. Anyone dealt with Asus RMA? Have they been known to work with people, send them a board or something in the meantime?
 
Unlikely that its soldered. However, you do have to remove the VRM heatsink and backplate, to get the wifi card out. You could replace it with an Intel one. I've done it on a few boards.
 
Is there a guide for this? I looked online, I didn't see any 'how to replace MediaTek RZ608 wifi module". In fact, I can't even find a replacement part
 
It's hard to tell from the pictures, but there should be screws to remove the upper part of the IO shield (probably the ones in green below). The screws in red are for the Wi-Fi module.
1712243276971.png


Once you have the module removed, you can open it up and replace the standard m.2 2230 a/e key Wifi card with another.

You may be able to get a direct swap that's already in a module with antennas connected, but that's up to you (example search from ebay)

1712243477607.png


You could find another RZ608 chip, but likely I think you'll want to find an Intel AX one instead. (avoid models saying CNVI/CNVIO or CNVI2/CNVIO2 only as they will only work on Intel systems)
 
thanks! Ever since I 'reset network connection' or something like that, its only crashed once. So its still a to do item, just lower. Of course, this means that maybe in the future it will start to get worse. At that point, I will look at your guide.

thanks man!
 
That AMD branded MediaTek wifi module has always been suspect. There are some boards that shipped with them around launch but then had revisions where the only thing that changed was the Wifi module to a known good Intel AX2xx or Broadcom unit.
 
Solan It keeps crashing. I'm going to buy a chip, but is this right? Never bought one of these before, want to make sure it will work

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09WQSNMC...=d2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9kZXRhaWxfdGhlbWF0aWM&th=1
Yes, you need a card like that, with the 3 pronged connector, for AMD.

This is the newest revision I know of, which is AMD compatible. Its what Asrock is currently using in a couple of their current AMD boards (its equivalent to an AX211). Its in my Asrock B650-E ITX board:
https://www.amazon.com/AX1675x-Adapter-Bluetooth-Upgraded-Performance/dp/B0BGCTS1XD/ref=sr_1_2?crid=1IG3B7YFIGRU9&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.Mo4WRD9-8PywLkUEmAgd3C1BZKzhkNal-89MgnLOGxOiJ0WliYq8C0N755B77nFxAHGKSN5TP7DLIgaEEU-XQWahx9qB4h82HoHKJH6WYeuM_3wksUYxdGkQM-7kpAVhM1VptZz5zQyHI7cptbOKAl9GnNm4zX9BwvIlmKtxnZJB1pYP_-eEOo_jknB6cmlCrhc-xsQm3xDcI1S0K1_dcPbIZXFE6Xw86zBS0UVL3c37RuP2Fwo0S6uTjeOr-oe0HbHe75NoXUaUKdDyV71szWJT0IdeB5sks9sAyAlgBdc.69wIyY8ay3hb85_z-1CZvfdUcCXogb8hpTLixf56ojY&dib_tag=se&keywords=Intel+Killer+AX1675&qid=1712952071&s=electronics&sprefix=intel+killer+ax1675,electronics,159&sr=1-2&th=1

Performance difference between that and the AX210 you linked, is probably minor. Same features and same BT version. Up to you if you want to save ~$10.
 
