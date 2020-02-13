Ryzen - Tweaks?

Bankie

[H]ard|Gawd
Jul 27, 2004
1,619
Hey everyone, so I just built a 3700x system and while the synthetic benchmarks are amazing the gaming performance isn't what I expected (with a 2080ti @ 1440p it's anywhere from a bit slower to equal to my old 7700k@4.9Ghz). So I'm looking for things that I may need to do to help it stretch it's legs.

Some of the things I've tried:

1) Set RAM to 3600Mhz and IF to 1800Mhz. Used the Ryzen Mem Calc and tweaked the RAM timings. This helped quite a bit (AC:Odyssey gained like 3fps on the minimum framerate and 14fps on the maximum).
2) Installed Ryzen Master but haven't messed with it that much yet as it seems to reduce the desktop refresh rate to like 20hz? As soon as it's open the mouse movement on the windows desktop just dies.
3) Installed the AMD Ryzen drivers and switched to the Ryzen power plan.

I haven't messed with PBO/overclocking yet as the Asus ROG Strix B450-I board's BIOS is convoluted as all hell and I haven't looked up any guides on it. I mean most motherboards would have have an XMP setting to enable but on this thing the memory timings are enabled through D.O.C.P...

What I've been used to with Intel systems is basically just, "Set FSB, set Multiplier, install chipset drivers, done" but it seems like there's quite a bit more to getting Ryzen working optimally. Is there anything that I'm missing?
 
mda

[H]ard|Gawd
Mar 23, 2011
1,731
I think it will really be slower than a 7700K at 4.9ghz unless you're running something that will heavily load up more than 4 threads.

Approximately Ryzen 3rd gen has about 10-15% more IPC than Sky/Kaby/Coffee but approximate operating speed will be around 4.2-4.3 max.

quick and dirty computation:
4.3 ghz ryzen * 1.1 ipc advantage = 4.7ghz sky/kaby/coffee lake core.
 
BrotherMichigan

Limp Gawd
Apr 8, 2016
208
With a 2080Ti @ 1440p, you're not going to see much difference between the processors unless you use applications that can utilize the extra threads, and that will hold true for even something like a 9900K compared to the 7700K.
 
