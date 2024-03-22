Ryzen processors codenamed 'Strix Point' will be released in 2024 - integrating Zen 5, RDNA 3+, and XDNA 2 architecture

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,772
Is Strix Point already known to the collective here?
“AMD's SVP of GPU Technology and Engineering R&D, David Wang, was next on stage to dive a little deeper into the newly official RDNA 3+ and XDNA 2 architectures. It really was just a little deeper, as he mainly talked about the current-gen Hawk Point. For example, perhaps the biggest thing we learned about RDNA 3+ was its name... Previously we have reported on sightings of RDNA 3.5 drivers, but now it looks like the GPU series also sometimes identified as GFX115X will be dubbed RDNA 3+. Without a major version number update, we expect only slight tweaks to the now-familiar RDNA 3 in the upcoming Hawk Point APUs.”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...egrating-zen-5-rdna-3-and-xdna-2-architecture
“AMD's SVP of GPU Technology and Engineering R&D, David Wang, was next on stage to dive a little deeper into the newly official RDNA 3+ and XDNA 2 architectures. It really was just a little deeper, as he mainly talked about the current-gen Hawk Point. For example, perhaps the biggest thing we learned about RDNA 3+ was its name... Previously we have reported on sightings of RDNA 3.5 drivers, but now it looks like the GPU series also sometimes identified as GFX115X will be dubbed RDNA 3+. Without a major version number update, we expect only slight tweaks to the now-familiar RDNA 3 in the upcoming Hawk Point APUs.”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...egrating-zen-5-rdna-3-and-xdna-2-architecture
Last edited: