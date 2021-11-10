Ryzen 9 re-pricing?

Whach

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 22, 2011
Messages
1,092
Now that Intel has released its new stuff, what do you guys think, if at all, Ryzen prices should be adjusted to reflect the new competitors? I have a 5900x on hand that I paid $499.99 (550 with tax) from Amazon in August that I'm building a system around. I've already seen the 5600x and 5800x slashed, so I would say the 5900x to eventualy drop to around $400-450?

From what I can tell, the 12700k is the direct Alder Lake competitor that I've seen go for $399.99 (so around $450 with tax) at my local Microcenter. Isn't competition wonderful? Moar cores and performance than we know what to do with =)
 
