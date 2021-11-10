Ryzen 9 re-pricing?

Now that Intel has released its new stuff, what do you guys think, if at all, Ryzen prices should be adjusted to reflect the new competitors? I have a 5900x on hand that I paid $499.99 (550 with tax) from Amazon in August that I'm building a system around. I've already seen the 5600x and 5800x slashed, so I would say the 5900x to eventualy drop to around $400-450?



From what I can tell, the 12700k is the direct Alder Lake competitor that I've seen go for $399.99 (so around $450 with tax) at my local Microcenter. Isn't competition wonderful? Moar cores and performance than we know what to do with =)