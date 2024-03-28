Ryzen 9 7900X3D: Y'all were right...

Hardware Unboxed did a review of the Ryzen 9 7900X3D after a year of the part being out:


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gu12QOQiUUI

In the past, I expressed the desire to get one here on the forums. However, I was advised it'd act like a 6-core X3D part in gaming. Well... Guess what? LOL

I are disappoint, but thanks to you guys I'm un-surprised. Guess it's either go big or stay home with the v-cache parts... Too bad there isn't a dual v-cache part, but I understand why AMD doesn't do so. The cost/benefit isn't worth it.

All that being said, I'm probably going to wait for the 9000 series to bite. Aside from Oxygen Not Included (and maybe running a huge fuck-off Factorio world) I see no need for more performance. My current 5900X has been a megachad, chewing through whatever I need for the most part.
 
If they don't sell they will repackage them as 7600x3d soon enough for the chips that haven't been packaged yet. I am surprised it hasn't been done already.
 
Rvenger said:
If they don't sell they will repackage them as 7600x3d soon enough for the chips that haven't been packaged yet. I am surprised it hasn't been done already.
It may have and just isn’t in the supply chain yet. A product sold even at a lower price is better than no sale at all.

This may have been the plan all along.
 
Its AMD's 3rd best gaming processor, behind the 7950X3D and 7800X3D. Which is what it has always been. And is also solid for multicore work. I don't understand what point you are trying to make?
 
chameleoneel said:
Its AMD's 3rd best gaming processor, behind the 7950X3D and 7800X3D. Which is what it has always been. And is also solid for multicore work. I don't understand what point you are trying to make?
The point was, pre-price drop, I understand why everyone just went for the 7950X3D or 7800X3D instead based on some of the results where the 7900X3D was falling a bit behind the other two X3D parts. But you're right, coming in third counts for something.
 
Yep, it's just another option. 7800x3d if you just game, 7950x3d if you want to game and do workstation type tasks on the same machine and don't care about budget, 7900x3d if you want to do the latter on more of a budget. For $20 more than a 7800x3d it's a really good option tbh. Yeah it doesn't match the other two parts in gaming but beats all of the non-x3d parts. Always good to have choices and current pricing makes it a better one than in the past.
 
bobzdar said:
Yep, it's just another option. 7800x3d if you just game, 7950x3d if you want to game and do workstation type tasks on the same machine and don't care about budget, 7900x3d if you want to do the latter on more of a budget. For $20 more than a 7800x3d it's a really good option tbh.
And see... I do not just game, but I do a fair bit of video encoding, streaming, and I'm going to start on the long road to learning Blender soon and start doing some 3D modeling. Saying that I wouldn't prefer the 7950X3D would be a lie, but the reality is to someone like me that extra $180 is just not doable. That's 2/3 of the cost of a "decent" mid-range motherboard.

bobzdar said:
Yeah it doesn't match the other two parts in gaming but beats all of the non-x3d parts.
When you put it in that framework the 7900X3D begins to look a fair bit more attractive, considering the 7900X and 7900X3D are $15 apart...
 
I find it more interesting now than I did at launch due to the price. For the same price as a 7800X3D and being sub $400, those extra four cores are enticing. My personal use computers will be solely full power, full feature cores, until I'm not able to buy them anymore.

I'm going to look hard at the next Ryzen desktop CPUs and motherboards. My 10850k still chews through everything I need it to. Have a 12700 at work and notice zero difference in office tasks. Virtualization w/ Virtualbox is faster on the 10850k as VMs get put on e-cores. Certain tasks like software udates seem to take longer as they can get offloaded to E-cores too. Fine if you set it and forget it, not cool if you're the technician waiting for work to complete. This BIG.little garbage may be the future but I don't like it. A core is a core and I don't want to worry about which core my workload is sitting on. It has made my day to day worse.

I drive manual transmission cars for the same reasons. Machines are not as smart as me, they can not yet read my intentions well enough to accurately predict what I want.
 
ochadd said:
This BIG.little garbage may be the future but I don't like it. A core is a core and I don't want to worry about which core my workload is sitting on. It has made my day to day worse.
It's why I ignored Intel and went AMD for my current build. I didn't want to deal with that P/E core crap, either. EDIT: at least, for now.
 
Disappointing results for the 7900X3D, was considering that CPU when I was building my Ryzen 7000 PC, but went with the 7950X3D instead when it was on sale. What was the point of the 7900X3D with only 6 cores of the V-Cache anyway, even the 7800X3D is a better buy.
 
ChronoDetector said:
Disappointing results for the 7900X3D, was considering that CPU when I was building my Ryzen 7000 PC, but went with the 7950X3D instead when it was on sale. What was the point of the 7900X3D with only 6 cores of the V-Cache anyway, even the 7800X3D is a better buy.
I won't lie, I was disappointed with the results. But it's still faster than the non v-cache parts by a margin as bobzdar pointed out. And since I do much more than just game on my PC the 7800X3D isn't the best fit.

AMD needs to drop the price on the vanilla 7800X, 7900X, and 7950X. There's zero point in buying the regular parts. Especially when they're essentially the same price.
 
ChronoDetector said:
Disappointing results for the 7900X3D, was considering that CPU when I was building my Ryzen 7000 PC, but went with the 7950X3D instead when it was on sale. What was the point of the 7900X3D with only 6 cores of the V-Cache anyway, even the 7800X3D is a better buy.
As has been stated multiple times now, for that very niche budget workstation gamer. It makes sense for anyone who was considering the 7900X for the extra core count but also wants to game.
 
Hello, does anyone know if it is possible for the 7900X3D to use all 12 cores at the same time? It only uses 6 + 6 cores? greetings
 
Elevation said:
Hello, does anyone know if it is possible for the 7900X3D to use all 12 cores at the same time? It only uses 6 + 6 cores? greetings
It will use all 12 cores at the same time, it's just the xbox game bar pins games to the 6 3d vcache cores.
 
ND40oz said:
xbox game bar pins games to the 6 3d vcache cores.
Just by activating the Xbox bar in Windows 10, does the 3dcache be used in games? Is it not necessary to install chipset drivers?
In my bios of motherboard MSI X670E Carbon wifi i have the option "CPPC prefered Cores" i can select "auto" "frequency" or "Cache" .
Does anyone know if modifying it in and selecting Cache Windows 10 would already use the 3dcache?
Thanks
 
Yes, you need to install the chipset drivers, then set to auto in the bios so the drivers can control which ccd things run on.
 
Elevation said:
Just by activating the Xbox bar in Windows 10, does the 3dcache be used in games? Is it not necessary to install chipset drivers?
In my bios of motherboard MSI X670E Carbon wifi i have the option "CPPC prefered Cores" i can select "auto" "frequency" or "Cache" .
Does anyone know if modifying it in and selecting Cache Windows 10 would already use the 3dcache?
Thanks
You have to have the chipset drivers installed, that's what installs the ppm provisioning file driver. Why are you still using Windows 10?
 
ND40oz said:
You have to have the chipset drivers installed, that's what installs the ppm provisioning file driver. Why are you still using Windows 10?
At the moment Windows 10 works fine for me.

I play with my Aorus FV43U monitor from 60 Hz to 144 Hz, depending on the game, I still have the RTX 3090.

I have tested games with 3dCache frequently and the result for 4K is the same.
 
Elevation said:
At the moment Windows 10 works fine for me.

I play with my Aorus FV43U monitor from 60 Hz to 144 Hz, depending on the game, I still have the RTX 3090.

I have tested games with 3dCache frequently and the result for 4K is the same.
You're missing out on the improved Windows 11 scheduler which the 7900X3D absolutely needs all the help it can get when it comes to scheduling its neutered hybrid CCDs.
 
ND40oz said:
You're missing out on the improved Windows 11 scheduler which the 7900X3D absolutely needs all the help it can get when it comes to scheduling its neutered hybrid CCDs.
Thanks for the opinion but I still think it's not worth it. I will update windows later.
I know that Windows 11 is more modern but Windows 10 still works well for me and controls the 12 cores of the 7900X3D
 
