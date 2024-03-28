Ryzen 9 7900X3D: Y'all were right...

Mr. Bluntman
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jun 25, 2007
- Messages
- 7,103
Hardware Unboxed did a review of the Ryzen 9 7900X3D after a year of the part being out:
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gu12QOQiUUI
In the past, I expressed the desire to get one here on the forums. However, I was advised it'd act like a 6-core X3D part in gaming. Well... Guess what? LOL
I are disappoint, but thanks to you guys I'm un-surprised. Guess it's either go big or stay home with the v-cache parts... Too bad there isn't a dual v-cache part, but I understand why AMD doesn't do so. The cost/benefit isn't worth it.
All that being said, I'm probably going to wait for the 9000 series to bite. Aside from Oxygen Not Included (and maybe running a huge fuck-off Factorio world) I see no need for more performance. My current 5900X has been a megachad, chewing through whatever I need for the most part.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gu12QOQiUUI
In the past, I expressed the desire to get one here on the forums. However, I was advised it'd act like a 6-core X3D part in gaming. Well... Guess what? LOL
I are disappoint, but thanks to you guys I'm un-surprised. Guess it's either go big or stay home with the v-cache parts... Too bad there isn't a dual v-cache part, but I understand why AMD doesn't do so. The cost/benefit isn't worth it.
All that being said, I'm probably going to wait for the 9000 series to bite. Aside from Oxygen Not Included (and maybe running a huge fuck-off Factorio world) I see no need for more performance. My current 5900X has been a megachad, chewing through whatever I need for the most part.
Last edited: