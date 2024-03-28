Ryzen 9 7900X3D: Y'all were right...

I find it more interesting now than I did at launch due to the price. For the same price as a 7800X3D and being sub $400, those extra four cores are enticing. My personal use computers will be solely full power, full feature cores, until I'm not able to buy them anymore.



I'm going to look hard at the next Ryzen desktop CPUs and motherboards. My 10850k still chews through everything I need it to. Have a 12700 at work and notice zero difference in office tasks. Virtualization w/ Virtualbox is faster on the 10850k as VMs get put on e-cores. Certain tasks like software udates seem to take longer as they can get offloaded to E-cores too. Fine if you set it and forget it, not cool if you're the technician waiting for work to complete. This BIG.little garbage may be the future but I don't like it. A core is a core and I don't want to worry about which core my workload is sitting on. It has made my day to day worse.



I drive manual transmission cars for the same reasons. Machines are not as smart as me, they can not yet read my intentions well enough to accurately predict what I want.