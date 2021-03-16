Ryzen 5950X sorta stock performance inquiry

brentsg

Mar 8, 2003
1,728
After years of Intel I've rebuilt around Ryzen 5950X. I'm brand spanking new in the ecosystem and my OOB, basically stock settings had this pushing 1.475+ VID even when idle. I've tinkered a bit to tame this but I'd like to educate a bit. Is there a guide I should read?

My objective here is to run mostly stock since this is for both work and play, though I don't mind boosting longer, or other small tweaks. I guess I'm after as much performance as I can get with rock solid stability.

Asus X570 Crosshair VIII Dark Hero
5950X
32GB 3600 CAS14 (4x8)
Geforce RTX 3080
Some other stuff

This CPU was a bit out of my needs wheelhouse but the 5900X that I managed to acquire got damaged in shipping so here we are.
 
