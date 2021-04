So I have been able to overclock my IF to 1900 mhz and have been rock stable. I tried to increase to 2000 on the IF but regardless of voltages I try, I get WHEA errors in windows. I am currently running my gskill 4000CL17 kit at 3800CL16 1:1 with IF. Would I see any benefit in games by dropping down to 3600CL14 with 1800 mhz IF? I haven't tried it with my kit, but i think it would be relatively easy. Just not sure if the decreased latency is more beneficial than the higher clocks on the IF. TIA