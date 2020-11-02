Ryzen 3950X voltage

Hi Everyone.



Hoping someone more educated than me could help to answer my concern regarding 3950x and voltage.



So did gave it a try to overclock my 3950x by CCX. Ended up running 2 chip lets at 4.4ghz and rest of the two at 4.250ghz @1.3v not reaching over 75c under max load.



I did read a lot of horror stories about ryzen CPU degradation .But could not find anywhere direct answer about it.

So wanted to find out how much of it is true. And what risk I am taking running it at 1.3-1.325v for daily use.



Apologies for grammar mistakes as English is my 3rd language .