There isn't going to be a huge difference, regardless of what method you use. I generally prefer to put the paste on, and then use a clean finger to manually spread it around evenly on the heat-spreader before I put the heatsink / waterblock on.



I used to just put a blob in the center and let it spread out automatically when I put the heatsink or waterblock on, but that usually either resulted in paste never making it to the corners of the heat-spreader, or excess paste squished off the side of the heat-spreader in a messy manner, depending on how much paste I used.



Prime95 Small FFT with AVX enabled is pretty much going to be a worst case scenario in terms of heat, and not representative of real-world usage. What temperatures do you get during a run of something like Cinebench R20?



Using my Cooler Master ML360R 360mm AIO with 6 high static-pressure high-CFM fans in push-pull, an aggressive fan curve, and ambient temperatures in the low 70's (Fahrenheit) results in temps of about 76C during Prime95 Small FFT with AVX. But I also have my radiator on an intake, so it's always being fed fresh cool air, and I don't have my GPU contributing heat to the liquid either. It seems like we're not that far apart in terms of temps.