Just purchased a Gigabyte RX7600 OC 8G for a PC that was only using the Ryzen 5600G as a GPU. Why this card? It was inexpensive, the RDNA 3 architecture, low power consumption, and good enough performance for most gaming. I use Linux most of the time so AMD was preferable to Nvidia. I was considering the Intel ARC A770 but it had higher power consumption and was more hit/miss with gaming performance. The 5600G was purchased a couple years ago during the bloated pricing of all video cards so that the system would work without a card.