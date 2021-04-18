rx550 OpenCl initialization error - Gminer

Hi everyone, just joined and first time poster. I have been mining on a variety of formats for about 4 years but I have an issue that is stumping me.



I have 2 RX5xx cards that I have in a bank running ETC. I switched to Gminer from XMRstak.



Both rx570 and rx550 are flashed modded and have ran with success for a while. My RX570 is pulling just under 30Mh/s Most of my GTX's are about 20ish.



Once I switched to Gminer, all my cards, both nvidia and amd are up and running and pulling good hash rates. - EXCEPT that one rx550 4gb..



Driving me nuts!!



Its up on GPU-Z, looked fine. Stress tested. I can pull it in on XMRstak still if I wanted to. OpenCL up and running according to all my testers. Blockchain driver. Verified and clean DLLs...



So first - I pulled back the mod and dropped it to 1700 HRZ. that got the card found and loaded. But then the error is "OpenCL could not be initialized".



Flashed back to stock. Same issue.



Any help or advise would be great or tricks that I may have missed, or a link to a thread that solved this?



Thanks a ton everyone!



~Max