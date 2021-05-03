Rx480 and 6900xt in same setup?

I mine with nicehash occasionally and have been using an rx480 in my garage which helps keep it warm during the winter as I use it as a gym. Being that it is warming up can I put said rx480 in my main setup as a secondary card and mine while I am gaming on the primary card (5900x, b550, 6900xt, corsair rm850x)? Will I have driver hurdles to jump through?
 
