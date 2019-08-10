RX 5700 Reference needs no modifications.....

Looks like the washer fix is only worth doing on the XT model and since I have the RX 5700, it is not worth it. GPU: 72C Edge temp: 82C VRam: 76C and these temps were all after running the Heaven benchmark in a loop for about 20 minutes, well the card was overclocked to 1830 speeds. Basically, if you are running an XT, it may be worth it but, if you are running an non XT, it is not worth the effort.

My card did not throttle, the fan was not noisy and everything ran just fine.
 
How do you find the performance. I'm thinking of getting a custom 5700xt. Just waiting on reviews.
 
Maddness said:
How do you find the performance. I'm thinking of getting a custom 5700xt. Just waiting on reviews.
A custom 5700 XT will be faster but, I paid $284 for my Sapphire open box one and it is quite fast, I find the performance to be really good. (I only have Assassins Creed: Odyssey and Shadow of the Tomb Raider to go off of, though.) I intentionally went out and bought the washers and was going to do the mod, then I ran the looping benchmark and discovered it would not have been worth the risk.
 
did they unlock the Real Potential with HBM? want to pursue and go this route. It does looks like the socket and Lanes saturation went too skimpy on...and you don't have to clock savage man..that is different.
 
JRZoid said:
did they unlock the Real Potential with HBM? want to pursue and go this route. It does looks like the socket and Lanes saturation went too skimpy on...and you don't have to clock savage man..that is different.
Umm, what? :D I honestly am not certain what you are saying here. There is no HBM on the Navi cards, it is GDDR6.
 
ManofGod said:
A custom 5700 XT will be faster but, I paid $284 for my Sapphire open box one and it is quite fast, I find the performance to be really good. (I only have Assassins Creed: Odyssey and Shadow of the Tomb Raider to go off of, though.) I intentionally went out and bought the washers and was going to do the mod, then I ran the looping benchmark and discovered it would not have been worth the risk.
Two of my favorite games atm. Love the way Tomb Raider has gone back to its roots of more exploration.
 
I don't notice much difference after repasting and increasing clamping pressure on my 5700 XT. The stock thermal pad was crooked and not even covering the whole core so I thought there would be an improvement. Undervolted it still hits 70C at ~50% utilization and 40% core clock.

I'm currently modifying the AIO cooler from my old 1070 to fit. Compared to the tiny stock heatsink it can only be a massive upgrade.
 

viivo said:
I don't notice much difference after repasting and increasing clamping pressure on my 5700 XT. The stock thermal pad was crooked and not even covering the whole core so I thought there would be an improvement. Undervolted it still hits 70C at ~50% utilization and 40% core clock.

I'm currently modifying the AIO cooler from my old 1070 to fit. Compared to the tiny stock heatsink it can only be a massive upgrade.
Oops, I was mistaken. I've been working with two 5700 XTs and I forgot I still had the unmodified one installed. I just put in the one I took apart and there is a major difference. Highest temperature I've seen so far is 53C. Wish I could do something about the junction/hotspot temps.

Also I found out the auto overclock stuff in Radeon settings is a joke - both cards returned the same 2130 for core and 935 for memory.
 

viivo said:
Oops, I was wrong. I still had the unmodified 5700 XT installed. I just put in the one I took apart and there is a major difference. Highest temperature I've seen so far is 53C. Wish I could do something about the junction/hotspot temps.

Also I found out the auto overclock stuff in Radeon settings is a joke - both cards returned the same 2030 for core and 935 for memory. Coincidence!
Excellent with the results. I am personally not going to bother, since my card usually just hits 70C / 88C temps when playing Shadow of the Tomb Raider. There is no down clocking going on nor is the fan at all noisy but, I do not have the XT one, so there is that. :) I pretty much find that my card, even with the registry power mod, does not like anything higher than more or less 1850 anyways.

Yeah, even my card returned the 2080 with autooverclocking and the unlock but, it was not stable, anyways. Shadow of the Tomb Raider would crash to the desktop.
 
viivo said:
Oops, I was mistaken. I've been working with two 5700 XTs and I forgot I still had the unmodified one installed. I just put in the one I took apart and there is a major difference. Highest temperature I've seen so far is 53C. Wish I could do something about the junction/hotspot temps.

Also I found out the auto overclock stuff in Radeon settings is a joke - both cards returned the same 2030 for core and 935 for memory. Coincidence!
New day, new thoughts. Do you think if I were to do the mod, I might get more OC out of my card or is it even worth it, as I was thinking already?
 
Personally I never felt I got a whole ton out of overclocking the video cards, the cpu on the other hand I usually noticed the difference but rarely did pushing the video card really net me a better experience. Benchmarking is really the only time I have pushed it just to see the theoretical max of the system and my 1080 can hit 2.1 GHz and sustain it. Most of the time tho it's running at it's default and it plays just fine. Think I get more of a kick out of tweaking the system just to see what I can get it to do.
 
ManofGod said:
New day, new thoughts. Do you think if I were to do the mod, I might get more OC out of my card or is it even worth it, as I was thinking already?
If you're hitting upper 60s/70s I'd say it's definitely worth it even if you aren't OCing. The only issue is if you mind voiding the warranty. I wouldn't mess with liquid metal or any conductive TIM. Good old AS5 is working fine on mine.

One thing you can do that would help without needing to remove the warranty sticker is place some thermal pads in the spots on the underside of the backplate.


Gideon said:
Personally I never felt I got a whole ton out of overclocking the video cards, the cpu on the other hand I usually noticed the difference but rarely did pushing the video card really net me a better experience. Benchmarking is really the only time I have pushed it just to see the theoretical max of the system and my 1080 can hit 2.1 GHz and sustain it. Most of the time tho it's running at it's default and it plays just fine. Think I get more of a kick out of tweaking the system just to see what I can get it to do.
I've found GPU overclocking to be useful when you are looking for a few more guaranteed FPS in a given game. For example, if you're aiming for a consistent 100FPS but averaging 97, upping the GPU core and/or memory can gain you those last few frames. If your FPS is wildly fluctuating then GPU OCing won't be able to make up the difference.
 

viivo said:
If you're hitting upper 60s/70s I'd say it's definitely worth it even if you aren't OCing. The only issue is if you mind voiding the warranty. I wouldn't mess with liquid metal or any conductive TIM. Good old AS5 is working fine on mine.

One thing you can do that would help without needing to remove the warranty sticker is place some thermal pads in the spots on the underside of the backplate.




I've found GPU overclocking to be useful when you are looking for a few more guaranteed FPS in a given game. For example, if you're aiming for a consistent 100FPS but averaging 97, upping the GPU core and/or memory can gain you those last few frames. If your FPS is wildly fluctuating then GPU OCing won't be able to make up the difference.
Thanks. :) Since I have just a Vanilla 5700 from Sapphire, no back plate exists for it. ;) I know eventually, just because I like to screw around, I will probably do the washer mod and just use the thermal paste that came with one of my Noctua CPU coolers.
 
Well, I went ahead and did the mod and sure enough, it made no difference whatsoever. Oh well, just the way it goes but, learn from me if you have a reference RX 5700, do not bother with the mod, just as PontiacGTX said above.
 
ManofGod said:
Well, I went ahead and did the mod and sure enough, it made no difference whatsoever. Oh well, just the way it goes but, learn from me if you have a reference RX 5700, do not bother with the mod, just as PontiacGTX said above.
I know it's not necessary for non-XTs, but it should still make some small difference simply because the stock pad sucks. What thermal paste did you use? Did you use thick enough rubber/fiber/plastic/etc. washers on the retention bracket to compensate for the thermal pad?
 
viivo said:
I know it's not necessary for non-XTs, but it should make some small difference. What thermal paste did you use? Did you use thick enough rubber/fiber/plastic/etc. washers on the retention bracket to compensate for the thermal pad?
I did get the proper size washers, about 1mm thick or so. Also, I used Thermaltake TG-7 paste but, it simply appears the graphite pad was doing a really good job of it, after all.
 
I know this is an old post but, I just came across it well doing a search through Bing. :) I did actually flash my bios to the XT one back in September of last year but only started heavily gaming again just now. (I have some time, until I go back to work. :) ) Probably a good thing I did the washer but because, I know get 87C Edge Temps and 105C junction temps but, I have no issues and the game I am playing, Red Dead Redemption 2, plays without issue. Mind you, the temps build up to that over an hour or two gaming session and do not hit that immediately. (I have now increased the minimum fan speed to 50%, I will see if that matters when I play more tomorrow.)
 
