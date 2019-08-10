RX 5700 Reference needs no modifications.....

ManofGod
Looks like the washer fix is only worth doing on the XT model and since I have the RX 5700, it is not worth it. GPU: 72C Edge temp: 82C VRam: 76C and these temps were all after running the Heaven benchmark in a loop for about 20 minutes, well the card was overclocked to 1830 speeds. Basically, if you are running an XT, it may be worth it but, if you are running an non XT, it is not worth the effort.
My card did not throttle, the fan was not noisy and everything ran just fine.
