RX 5700 Reference needs no modifications.....

If you're hitting upper 60s/70s I'd say it's definitely worth it even if you aren't OCing. The only issue is if you mind voiding the warranty. I wouldn't mess with liquid metal or any conductive TIM. Good old AS5 is working fine on mine.



One thing you can do that would help without needing to remove the warranty sticker is place some thermal pads in the spots on the underside of the backplate.









I've found GPU overclocking to be useful when you are looking for a few more guaranteed FPS in a given game. For example, if you're aiming for a consistent 100FPS but averaging 97, upping the GPU core and/or memory can gain you those last few frames. If your FPS is wildly fluctuating then GPU OCing won't be able to make up the difference.