rx 5500xt 8gb memory speed (clock) issue

b1rd
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 19, 2021
- Messages
- 161
Why does the memory on my graphics card run at 1736MHz (and the game runs at most at 1738MHz) and it should at 1750MHz, ie 14000MHz according to the factory specifications.
I'm using pcie 8 3.0, but that shouldn't be the reason.
Why is my memory clock dropping?
Gpu clock is good but the memory is smaller than it should be and I don't know why.
I'm using pcie 8 3.0, but that shouldn't be the reason.
Why is my memory clock dropping?
Gpu clock is good but the memory is smaller than it should be and I don't know why.