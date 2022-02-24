Rx 470 8gb xfx code 43

Ok lads, let's start with the obvious thing.. BIOS is stock, no signal on any of the outputs.

Gpu chip gets a little warm when plugged in the slot and under juice, after minute of run it burns alille so a turnoff is necessarry.

GPUZ tells 8192Mhz hynix RAM, it reports TMUs, ROPs, shaders but does NOT SHOW memory throughput nor texel/pixel fillrate.

I am thinking of clock generator on the card went bad. Yathink?

Thanx

PS: no short on any rail