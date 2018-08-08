RVZ03 Cooling Advice

Thanks for the reply!Yeah, the ML07 looks basically identical to the RVZ03...and the FTZ01. There might be differences, but I don't see anything too obvious.I've talked to a few different people online, and they've managed to put some neat AIOs in it, including the older model Corsair H60. It might be difficult to find an old Siedon in Canada, but I'll keep it in mind. The CoolerMaster ML120L RGB seems to be a common cooler in this case as well, I've been looking through all the completed builds using the RVZ03 on pcpartpicker for inspiration. People have to run it with a slim fan though, I don't really feel optimistic above this sort of setup. The cooler itself seems to be competing with a Noctua NH-L12S in this review actually:I guess the other option I was considering was the Cryorig C7 Cu copper cooler with a 140mm Corsair ML140 Pro fan on it (instead of mounting a fan to the case), it would fit too. This actually sounds like the best air-cooling option that I could fit, that and the NT06-Pro with a replaced fan...I don't have a lot of confidence that I could fit a thicker fan on the NT06 though, it may collide with RAM/something. Here's the C7 Cu doing pretty well cooling an i7-8086, would do better with a replaced fan as well:Do you run a blower GPU or do you have axial fans on it? I actually think that I answered my own question about putting additional fans next to the GPU, sounds like it would just generate turbulence and could even raise temps by running them in series. I think I'll probably just stick with a blower card or a monster 2.5 width GPU with extra cooling built-in.The Gigabyte one linked in my OP seems to review quite well for temps/noise/performance. I even considered getting the Zotac 1080 Ti Mini and cramming more cooling next to it, but there would only be around 119mm at the end of the card...not even enough for another fan and I would be sacrificing performance/cooling from the much larger GB card.So that's basically where I am in the planning phase, going in circles looking at cooler dimensions and benchmarks.