RVZ03 Cooling Advice

Hey, yall...trying to get a better understanding of cooling the RVZ03 for my next build.

I've received different numbers for the CPU cooler clearance: Official specs put it at 83mm, while people online have had success putting AIO coolers around 85mm into it. I'm unsure if it would be better to put a single fan 120mm Corsair H60 in the CPU area, or just run a high-quality air cooler like the SST-NT06-Pro. I can't find the dimensions for the H60 CPU block online anywhere, but it *should* fit provided it's 30mm to 32mm. If anyone knows the dimensions for the block, would be appreciated.

If I go the AIO route, I would mount the radiator directly above the CPU area, instead of routing it down near the GPU. My plan is to run two very high static pressure fans next to a 1080 Ti with 3 axial fans and try to suck the air from the CPU compartment out. From what I've been told online, the space under the GPU is at least enough for slim fans, perhaps 25mm ones if the GPU is strictly 2 PCI slots in width.

I was also curious if you could flip the PSU so that it's intaking from the CPU area. All of these exhausts seem like they would create a negative pressure case, but it might be better to simply remove all the hot air.

For reference, here's the finished build: https://ca.pcpartpicker.com/user/AaBcdort/saved/4pHBbv

I guess, basically, I'm looking for advice/opinions on cooling the case. Anyone that has any critique, and/or knows the dimensions for fans/rads would be super helpful. I know you could do some super-fancy 120mm rad in the CPU area and a 240mm rad in the GPU area with a custom loop but I don't see myself doing that for the foreseeable future.
 
The RVZ03 I think has the same internal clearance as the ML07 which I used for my last build (still have this).

I managed to get a Coolermaster Seidon 120M in there. Took a bit of effort and you really need to get your cabling right, but it successfully cooled the i7-4790 for three years - and when I get around to moving it will continue for many more I'm sure.

Important factors are the kink-proof hoses on the Seidon and a couple of cable ties which pull the hoses away to one side of the CPU block to the CPU mount. This means when I open the box I can't pull the case lid far away because those hoses are held down and it's overall not a solution for something you think you'll be opening regularly.

The GTX980 just has a couple of fans pulling air in. The whole thing is under positive pressure so with filters in place this thing didn't even need to see a vacuum cleaner for its working life.

Only one fan on the radiator though - not push/pull.
 
Thanks for the reply!

Yeah, the ML07 looks basically identical to the RVZ03...and the FTZ01. There might be differences, but I don't see anything too obvious.

I've talked to a few different people online, and they've managed to put some neat AIOs in it, including the older model Corsair H60. It might be difficult to find an old Siedon in Canada, but I'll keep it in mind. The CoolerMaster ML120L RGB seems to be a common cooler in this case as well, I've been looking through all the completed builds using the RVZ03 on pcpartpicker for inspiration. People have to run it with a slim fan though, I don't really feel optimistic above this sort of setup. The cooler itself seems to be competing with a Noctua NH-L12S in this review actually:

https://www.tweaktown.com/reviews/8550/cooler-master-masterliquid-ml120l-rgb-cpu-review/index6.html

I guess the other option I was considering was the Cryorig C7 Cu copper cooler with a 140mm Corsair ML140 Pro fan on it (instead of mounting a fan to the case), it would fit too. This actually sounds like the best air-cooling option that I could fit, that and the NT06-Pro with a replaced fan...I don't have a lot of confidence that I could fit a thicker fan on the NT06 though, it may collide with RAM/something. Here's the C7 Cu doing pretty well cooling an i7-8086, would do better with a replaced fan as well:

https://www.funkykit.com/reviews/cooling/cryorig-c7-cu-compact-cpu-cooler-review/3/

Do you run a blower GPU or do you have axial fans on it? I actually think that I answered my own question about putting additional fans next to the GPU, sounds like it would just generate turbulence and could even raise temps by running them in series. I think I'll probably just stick with a blower card or a monster 2.5 width GPU with extra cooling built-in.

The Gigabyte one linked in my OP seems to review quite well for temps/noise/performance. I even considered getting the Zotac 1080 Ti Mini and cramming more cooling next to it, but there would only be around 119mm at the end of the card...not even enough for another fan and I would be sacrificing performance/cooling from the much larger GB card.

So that's basically where I am in the planning phase, going in circles looking at cooler dimensions and benchmarks. :D
 
Here's the build log for my ML07.

https://www.overclock.net/forum/50-...e-ml07-based-gaming-entertainment-thingy.html

Not a blower GPU - two good fans underneath do the job well and the AIO means the CPU doesn't tend to suffer much from higher ambients inside. HDD and SDD possibly do but I never work my PC hard enough for that to be an issue.

Last post on page 1 shows the hoses pulled to one side of the CPU block.

I didn't actually finish the log and show the final result but I ended up with a slim fan in the case - the Gelid mentioned in page 2, I think, but you're probably better off looking at the modern ranges for a replacement..
 
Any chance you could ballpark how much clearance you had for the fans next to the GPU? The 1080 Ti I have picked is 55mm wide, like ~15 wider than a standard dual-slot GPU. My ideal build would have three ML120 corsair fans in all the available mounts.

That link is super helpful, gives me an idea of the ordeals involved with an AIO in this enclosure. I feel like there will be basically zero AIO coolers that will fit with the block+rad+fan stack being less than 85mm if you don't use a slim fan too.

I'm sort of backpedaling on the RVZ03, FTZ01 has the same options and may have better thermals due to the case (assuming it does). I always have boring/serious looking cases though, might be fun to have a "gamer" case for my non-tech friends to drool on.
 
I like the FTZ01 because of the material - it's why I went with the Ncase eventually.

Can't confirm the clearance I'm afraid but it wasn't much - you can see on one of the images I was able to fit the rubber foot between the GPU and fans to hold the former steady. The foot will be smaller than 15mm I'm sure and you can look up the GPU width at MSI. The PC is now in a different location so I can't measure even if I was willing to open it up (which I'm not really - sorry). I'd say slim fans with a monster card.

Also, and I'm not sure I'd noticed previously, but where my current nCase is a bit noisy at full revs I nopticed that the ML07 is really noisy all the time. I'm not sure I noticed before because I play with headphones but in its new location it sits in an open room. it's a bit too much.
 
I'm definitely going w/either the FTZ01 or RVZ03...They're a little big for ITX cases but I like the layout. The fortress definitely seems like it would have better cooling based on the case material.

Currently I'm planning on building an i3-8100 and a modest GPU in the case, and I'll get to check out dimensions personally doing that. These parts will be replaced w/enthusiast shit later on. The link in my OP is the basic build, I've switched a couple pieces out for this and that reason.

How do you feel about the RVZ03 and FTZ01? Were the thermals okay? All of the benchmarks I've seen have them as really high-performers as far as cooling goes. I understand it's not going to be as good as a huge case w/multiple 360 rads, but it is what it is.

Currently day-dreaming about chopping that entire GPU cage out of the case and getting a short flexible pcie cable to run it, and mounting the GPU myself. This may allow me to run a couple extra fans on the backside of the GPU. Not ideal, but it's more positive air pressure in the case.

Thoughts?
 
how can I disable / edit / the case lights if the reset button is used for restarting the PC???
 
