RVZ03 Cooling Advice

Hey, yall...trying to get a better understanding of cooling the RVZ03 for my next build.
I've received different numbers for the CPU cooler clearance: Official specs put it at 83mm, while people online have had success putting AIO coolers around 85mm into it. I'm unsure if it would be better to put a single fan 120mm Corsair H60 in the CPU area, or just run a high-quality air cooler like the SST-NT06-Pro. I can't find the dimensions for the H60 CPU block online anywhere, but it *should* fit provided it's 30mm to 32mm. If anyone knows the dimensions for the block, would be appreciated.
If I go the AIO route, I would mount the radiator directly above the CPU area, instead of routing it down near the GPU. My plan is to run two very high static pressure fans next to a 1080 Ti with 3 axial fans and try to suck the air from the CPU compartment out. From what I've been told online, the space under the GPU is at least enough for slim fans, perhaps 25mm ones if the GPU is strictly 2 PCI slots in width.
I was also curious if you could flip the PSU so that it's intaking from the CPU area. All of these exhausts seem like they would create a negative pressure case, but it might be better to simply remove all the hot air.
For reference, here's the finished build: https://ca.pcpartpicker.com/user/AaBcdort/saved/4pHBbv
I guess, basically, I'm looking for advice/opinions on cooling the case. Anyone that has any critique, and/or knows the dimensions for fans/rads would be super helpful. I know you could do some super-fancy 120mm rad in the CPU area and a 240mm rad in the GPU area with a custom loop but I don't see myself doing that for the foreseeable future.
