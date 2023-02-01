Rusty Power Supply

At my old house, my secondary desktop PC was running in a part of the house without good insolation and climate control. This is an older Athlon II tower.

I was looking at it's FSP power supply today, and noticed that it's fairly corroded caked with orange rust on it's inside. The PC is still working perfectly fine though. Would you continue to use it? Or do you think it's some kind of fire risk, and should be replaced. I'd rather not buy another one if it's not necessary.