Running MpCmdRun.exe in command line

Code: MpCmdRun.exe -Scan -ScanType 2

I stupidly infected my system with a virus. I was trying a less-than-legal cracked program in my Win10 VM and it immediately came up as a virus. I tried cleaning the VM, then I shut it down. But then I noticed my host's resources had jumped up, memory was at 75% utilization when it normally hangs around 20-30%. The problem service for memory usage is System (ntoskrnl.exe).A scan of the host turned up a virus. I tried cleaning... Windows apparently said it was cleaned (showed "0 threats" afterwards). I scanned again to be sure, and the virus popped up again. Cleaned again, same thing. So i tried the 4th and final Windows Defender scan option, which is some kind of advanced scan than will shut down the system on its own. I tried that like 3 times but it refused to launch. I let it sit for a few minutes and nothing ever happened, so I decided to boot into safe mode.I booted into safe mode with command line and ran a full scan:CMD immediately responded with "Scan Starting..."That was about 45 minutes ago and it still says the same thing. I was anticipating some kind of real-time statistics on the scan. Does this not occur with the command I ran? My fans kicked up about 5min after running and just went down maybe 10min ago, but still there's no change. I just want to make sure it's supposed to behave this way. Also, does the "Full Scan" check every drive or just boot drive? If it checks every drive, this is going to take like a week to complete...