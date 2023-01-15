Running Linux Mint on server hardware

Works pretty damn good. I was going to build a new modern up to date Linux box to usher in the new year but decided to go with a server build since I already had most of the HW.



Case Fractal Design R5

Motherboard Supermicro X9SRH-7F (on board SAS HBA is a plus)

CPU Intel Xeon E5 2697v2 ( 12 core 24 thread base 2.7GHz turbo 3.5GHz)

Ram 64GB DDR3 ECC RDIMM (plenty of room to expand if needed)

Video card Nvidia GTX 750Ti

Boot drive 1TB Samsung 860 Pro SSD

Additional storage Samsung 1.92 SSD, SK Hynix VK1920GFLKL 1.92TB ssd and a Toshiba 1.6TB SAS SSD



I don't game so this box is overkill for my needs but like I said, I already had most of the parts. It's rock solid stable and as fast as I ever want to go.



I did have to buy a USB DAC to get sound but that was cheap.