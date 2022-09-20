Running DDU leads to a Blue Screen 0xc000000e error code

I have my trusty Windows 10 HTPC that I have never really had any problems with. It's a Ryzen 3600, B350 tomohawk, and an equally trusty Sapphire RX480. I was doing a driver update and I wanted to make sure that nothing was left behind. I have used DDU for years, so I knew the process (restart in safe mode, run DDU, it will auto-restart and boot into normal windows, then install new drivers). I was in safe mode, DDU was done, and it rebooted.Enter the new BSOD. It gives an error code of 0xc00000e saying that a required device isn't connect or can't be accessed.Reboot does nothing. Recovery instantly puts me back onto this screen. I can get into the BIOS and everything looks fine, the boot prompt looks fine too. But it's been a week now, and I still get stuck at this screen. Windows 10 is on an m2 nvme that is only a few years old.Maybe this is just a coindence, but what about having DDU auto-restart (after it is done installing) would cause this error? How to fix?