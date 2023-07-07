[Rumours] Intel Battlemage facing headwinds

Intel Arc Battlemage GPUs are likely delayed and nerfedAccording to Moore’s Law Is Dead, their sources indicate that Battlemage is having “tons of issues to the point that its future is very uncertain.” While it does appear that Intel still plans to release new Arc cards, they’ll neither be timely nor particularly powerful.
if the graphics card ever sees the light of day, it looks as though it’ll rock 448 Execution Units (EU), a 256-bit memory bus, and 16GB of GDDR6X VRAM. For context, that’s fewer EUs than the Arc A770, with the same bus width, and slightly more advanced VRAM.
A potential Intel Arc Battlemage release date now looks set for some time “late Q2 2024”, as a best case scenario. That said, if problems continue behind the scenes, a launch in “2H seems likely.”
https://www.pcgamesn.com/intel/arc-battlemage-release-date-price-specs-benchmarks
NVIDIA unhappy board partners may work with Intel on the Battlemage Series
Russian channel PRO Hi-Tech reports that NVIDIA is pressuring the largest partners to refuse working with Intel on the next-gen GPU launch.
https://videocardz.com/newz/nvidia-...-may-work-with-intel-on-the-battlemage-series