(RUMOR) Konami is set to revive Metal Gear (confirmed), Castlevania (still waiting) and Silent Hill (confirmed)

Konami went mobile and then went to pachinko games which are massive money makers in Japan and other parts of Asia.



Not all of this is primarily their fault. A lot of their franchises that kept them afloat (Castlevania, Contra, Gradius) just didn't translate to 3D well. And there was a long period of "3D or bust" push from consumers and console/pc companies. Castlevania lived on due to SoTN being a sleeper hit but that was well after release and it ended up on the DS anyways for the follow ups, the 3D ones didn't do very well. Then you had the fact that their two "god game creators" (Kojima and Iga) were massive drama queens. And some of their franchises greatest follow ups (Hard Corps Uprising on the PS3 and 360 is a true Contra) weren't even done by them. Top it off with the cratering of their arcade business and it was over.



I'm not saying they don't deserve blame and some of my fondest gaming memories are Konami games. They weren't just Contra, Castlevania, Gradius, Metal Gear in the classic age... they were also the Turtles and X-men arcade games. But they got hit hard by 3D and had to flee to portables for some major titles and the writing was on the wall for a while. Everyone knew they had people like Kojima they couldn't control and when Arc Systems published the next Contra it was obvious they were done.



I hope they come back but they are a shattered crippled shell of themselves. And a lot of their franchises were outright taken by past devs under new names (see Iga and bloodstained) or are now redone by new teams (see turtles, shredders revenge) or indie teams are cranking out (see blazing chrome vs contra). Even if they do crawl back they've stumbled. One of the oddest things was their fuck ups. See how Contra and Super C on the NES were better than their arcade counter parts which handled like ass (the arcade versions are beyond pathetic) yet Gradius worked on both, Castlevania arcade was a fucking fiasco and their PC versions and C64 among others were a "WTF". Then you had stuff like Turtles where the arcade version was god but the NES version was a hot mess. You had versions of Metal Gear where you couldn't beat the game because the boss couldn't be killed because of a bug! But not all carts/floppies were the same!



They weren't alone in cratering but the other 3rd party dev of that era at that same level was Capcom. Who despite also having drama queens and series that didn't work well in 3d (looking at you Street Fighter and Mega Man) managed to pull it off and survive. Konami's problems were of their own making and I'm not sure they learned from it.





They are old enough Silent Hill doesn't even qualify as a classic for them. And they have been releasing them. They have an arcade, two castlevania, and contra packages on steam right now!