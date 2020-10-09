Rumor: AMD looking to aquire Xilinx

C

cdabc123

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 21, 2016
Messages
2,617
If so it could definitely give AMD a decent front for approaching more of the datacenter margin Intel currently holds (as well as Intels FPGA solutions).

It will be interesting to see how Nvidia and AMD would be able to leverage ARM and Xilinx respectively as both are large companies with a significant amount of market share and technology. It would be even more exciting to see if AMD can swing a deal using a significant portion of stock given the interesting opportunity they are currently experiencing.

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/a...ks-to-buy-xilinx-for-roughly-dollar30-billion
 
