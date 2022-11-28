Rufus USB drive to ISO?

I used Rufus to create a Windows 11 USB installer that bypasses some of the hardware checks and other annoyances as described here.However, I would like to have this custom installer in an ISO format so I can put it on my Iodd2531 external drive/virtual DVD-ROM.Does anyone know how to either generate an ISO from Rufus or somehow "rip" the USB drive to an ISO format? I tried ImageUSB to create a bin file and then convert it but none of the converter tools I tried would work.Thanks