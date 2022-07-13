Rufus to make Windows 11 ISO?

I saw this story last week about using Rufus to strip out some of the Windows 11 installation requirements for TPM and other things.
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...-11s-microsoft-account-requirements-and-more/
I was wondering if there was a way to use Rufus or another tool to create a modified ISO file that I can load on my external bootable SSD that I use for all my OS installs. Does anyone know how to do this?
