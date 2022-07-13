Rufus to make Windows 11 ISO?

EnderW

I saw this story last week about using Rufus to strip out some of the Windows 11 installation requirements for TPM and other things.
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...-11s-microsoft-account-requirements-and-more/
I was wondering if there was a way to use Rufus or another tool to create a modified ISO file that I can load on my external bootable SSD that I use for all my OS installs. Does anyone know how to do this?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

you could probably create the rufus modded usb and then create an iso from it with a different tool, like imgburn.
 
