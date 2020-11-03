Rubber Type for Reducing Drive Bay Vibration

I have a NAS in a Fractal Node 804. It's a nice case, but the aluminum tends to vibrate with a lot of mechanical drives in there. I'd like to stick some rubber strips onto the drive bay and a few places on the chassis to quiet things down.



What type of rubber should I be looking for for this type of application? I've used sorbothane for feet, but as it's designed to take a load it's likely not ideal for dampening.