could be good for the older generation
“To further help the community with Remix, several Remix engineers have joined the community-led RTX Remix Showcase Discord server, are providing guidelines on compatibility, and responding to mod developers' questions about RTX Remix. If you are looking to get started with your own Remix runtime open source project, head over to the Discord to find subject matter experts to collaborate with. We have also prepared some starter guides and documentation for mod developers as we continue to prepare the RTX Remix application.
Modding is all about community, and providing an open source RTX Remix runtime will help empower mod developers to expand Remix compatibility to even more classic PC games. We look forward to seeing how creators usher in this new era of modding with RTX Remix.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/307143/nvidia-rtx-remix-runtime-open-source-available-now
