RTX 5090 Undervolting (UV)

Followed the instructions here:
https://www.reddit.com/r/nvidia/comments/1jaz2yq/5090fe_undervolt_guide_better_than_stock_at_450w/
(also a YouTube video - as it is more complicated than you think)

Great results...

Two nights of Fortnite MP:
5090_SUPRIM_uv.png

Pretty much zero performance loss. Maxing out at 333W!
 
