RTX 5090 FE Molten 12VHPWR

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 12,801
“I noticed the burning smell playing Battlefield 5. The power draw was 500-520W. Instantly turned off my PC - and see for yourself...
Source: https://www.reddit.com/r/nvidia/comments/1ilhfk0/rtx_5090fe_molten_12vhpwr/#lightbox
- The cable was securely fastened and clicked.
- The PSU and cable haven't changed from 4090FE (which was used for 2 years). Here is the previous build: https://pcpartpicker.com/b/RdMv6h
- Noticed a melting smell, turned off the PC - and just see the photos. The problem seems to have originated from the PSU side.
- Loki's 12VHPWR pins are MUCH thinner than in the 12VHPWR slot on 5090FE.
- Current build: https://pcpartpicker.com/b/VRfPxr
