RTX 5090 FE Molten 12VHPWR

GotNoRice said: Notice how loose all of those cables are, giving each connector the freedom to twist and bend as necessary with what should be minimal strain on the connector? Click to expand...

This is the best interpretation, it's frankly just bullshit that they couldn't have just implemented more robust circuitry to just check the connector. Further points to the cost savings reason because it seems like they wanted to save space and materials cost and then wanted to put their hands in their ears and go "nuh uh, all you" when anyone has issues. Even though it's almost no cost to them per card to just put in a tiny bit of extra circuitry to freaking check.That's an assumption. The plastic bit could provide all of connection stabilization that the entire assembly needs. If you want to test your assumption, go buy the connector yourself.And again none of that matters, they could have implemented the circuitry to check, as Buildzoid said, for almost no extra money. This isn't a first gen product anymore. It's a second gen product supposedly compatible with the exact same connector type. The fact that we're having this issue AGAIN is just pathetic. It doesn't take an AI engineer or a rocket scientist to know if you're running something closer to (more like "right at") its limits, you're going to need some checking, especially on a freaking 2-2.5k+ USD product. Nvidia has no excuse.