RTX 5090 FE Molten 12VHPWR

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
12,801
“I noticed the burning smell playing Battlefield 5. The power draw was 500-520W. Instantly turned off my PC - and see for yourself...

  1. The cable was securely fastened and clicked.
  2. The PSU and cable haven't changed from 4090FE (which was used for 2 years). Here is the previous build: https://pcpartpicker.com/b/RdMv6h
  3. Noticed a melting smell, turned off the PC - and just see the photos. The problem seems to have originated from the PSU side.
  4. Loki's 12VHPWR pins are MUCH thinner than in the 12VHPWR slot on 5090FE.
  5. Current build: https://pcpartpicker.com/b/VRfPxr
I dunno what to do really. I will try to submit warranty claims to Nvidia and Asus. But I'm afraid I will simply be shut down on the "3rd party cable" part. Fuck, man”

1739134621863.jpeg


Source: https://www.reddit.com/r/nvidia/comments/1ilhfk0/rtx_5090fe_molten_12vhpwr/#lightbox
 
erek said:
“I noticed the burning smell playing Battlefield 5. The power draw was 500-520W. Instantly turned off my PC - and see for yourself...

  1. The cable was securely fastened and clicked.
  2. The PSU and cable haven't changed from 4090FE (which was used for 2 years). Here is the previous build: https://pcpartpicker.com/b/RdMv6h
  3. Noticed a melting smell, turned off the PC - and just see the photos. The problem seems to have originated from the PSU side.
  4. Loki's 12VHPWR pins are MUCH thinner than in the 12VHPWR slot on 5090FE.
  5. Current build: https://pcpartpicker.com/b/VRfPxr
I dunno what to do really. I will try to submit warranty claims to Nvidia and Asus. But I'm afraid I will simply be shut down on the "3rd party cable" part. Fuck, man”

View attachment 709628

Source: https://www.reddit.com/r/nvidia/comments/1ilhfk0/rtx_5090fe_molten_12vhpwr/#lightbox
Click to expand...
An interpretation,


View: https://youtu.be/41eZsOYUVx0?si=0327K-f0PkLaA-Xp
 
Ugh, that sucks. If warranty doesn't work, maybe a local repair shop? I've fixed a couple of cheap graphics cards, like a RTX 2070 Super and a RTX 3060 Ti, but not a $2K+ card. I'm sure pro's who do it for a living are pretty good at it by now.
 
TurboGLH said:
Not possible, I've been assured one of our resident Nvidia fans that it's entirely user error, based on, checks notes.....his extensive experience dealing with the public at the front desk of the hotel where he works.
Click to expand...
This is exactly why I have stayed away from team green for the time being..... Having an issue like this on $2k+ cards is unnerving at best. I hope that they can come up with a solution
 
I mean, what are you going to do, Buy the competing product?

Nvidia's got your balls in a vice. they make more money farting in a room full of AI servers than they would giving two shits about this drama.
 
Let me get this straight. The guy used a 12vhpwr (first gen) third-party cable, the same cables that were reported to be shoddy as fuck on the 4090, but the guy decided to throw caution to the wind and reuse the very same shoddy cable he used on his 4090 but now on his 5090. Instead of using a proper 12vhpwr v2 cable or even the provided adapter.

I can't even make this shit up. Every day there are those out there proving that our collective intelligence is deteriorating.

1739139821515.png
 
ZeroBarrier said:
Let me get this straight. The guy used a 12vhpwr (first gen) third-party cable, the same cables that were reported to be shoddy as fuck on the 4090, but the guy decided to throw caution to the wind and reuse the very same shoddy cable he used on his 4090 but now on his 5090. Instead of using a proper 12vhpwr v2 cable or even the provided adapter.

I can't even make this shit up. Every day there are those out there proving that our collective intelligence is deteriorating.

View attachment 709661
Click to expand...
The post specifically states the cable has been used for the last two years. Pretty safe assumption it should be okay. I also doubt this the only cable this has happened to, this card should have two 12 pin cables or 4 8 pins imo. Won't happen on the 5080 with the same cable.
 
Decko87 said:
The post specifically states the cable has been used for the last two years. Pretty safe assumption it should be okay. I also doubt this the only cable this has happened to, this card should have two 12 pin cables or 4 8 pins imo. Won't happen on the 5080 with the same cable.
Click to expand...
You're saying that since he got lucky with a shoddy cable with his 4090, he's fine for taking the chance on his 5090 with the same shoddy cable?
 
uh... some serious red flags here.

Here is a picture of the custom cable that the person used, as it comes new:

ATX_3.0_PCIe_5.0_600W_12VHPWR_16_Pin_to_16_Pin_PCIE_Gen_5_Power_Cable_(4)__35563_zoom.jpg

Notice how loose all of those cables are, giving each connector the freedom to twist and bend as necessary with what should be minimal strain on the connector?

Now look again at the picture in the OP. The user clearly added his own zip ties at some point, to make things look cleaner I suppose. That wouldn't have really been a problem if he added those zip ties after he had already plugged it into his 4090. BUT, it looks like what he did was simply remove his 4090, tweak the cable 90 degrees while keeping the old zip ties attached, and then connect it to the 5090 (which has it's power connector rotated 90 degrees relative to the 4090).

1087455_1739134621863.jpeg

You can clearly tell by the picture in the OP that the cable was in a state of tension, with wires jumbled almost exactly as you would expect them to be after twisting the cable 90 degrees without removing the old zip ties first. This almost certainly put strain on the connector, which is the exact thing that is known to cause a failure.
 
ZeroBarrier said:
You're saying that since he got lucky with a shoddy cable with his 4090, he's fine for taking the chance on his 5090 with the same shoddy cable?
Click to expand...
Two years sure is one streak of luck. Should've been gambling!
GotNoRice said:
uh... some serious red flags here.

Here is a picture of the custom cable that the person used, as it comes new:

View attachment 709664

Notice how loose all of those cables are, giving each connector the freedom to twist and bend as necessary with what should be minimal strain on the connector?

Now look again at the picture in the OP. The user clearly added his own zip ties at some point, to make things look cleaner I suppose. That wouldn't have really been a problem if he added those zip ties after he had already plugged it into his 4090. BUT, it looks like what he did was simply remove his 4090, tweak the cable 90 degrees while keeping the old zip ties attached, and then connect it to the 5090 (which has it's power connector rotated 90 degrees relative to the 4090).

View attachment 709668

You can clearly tell by the picture in the OP that the cable was in a state of tension, with wires jumbled almost exactly as you would expect them to be after twisting the cable 90 degrees without removing the old zip ties first. This almost certainly put strain on the connector, which is the exact thing that is known to cause a failure.
Click to expand...
Would this have happened using 4x 8 pin connectors if he had used them the same?
 
GotNoRice said:
You can clearly tell by the picture in the OP that the cable was in a state of tension, with wires jumbled almost exactly as you would expect them to be after twisting the cable 90 degrees without removing the old zip ties first. This almost certainly put strain on the connector, which is the exact thing that is known to cause a failure.
Click to expand...
I agree that those cables look like they've seen better days.
 
Decko87 said:
Would this have happened using 4x 8 pin connectors if he had used them the same?
Click to expand...
Likely not.

12VHPWR connector doesn't exist because of safety, convenience, or because it makes sense. It exists because a single connector equates to smaller PCBs, fewer plugs and components. Think of all those pennies Nvidia saves per card! Nvidia pushed a new spec to save itself money, PSU manufacturers were happy to buy in because what better to bump PSU sales?

Power supply designs do need a rethink, but the 12VHPWR connector is not the answer.
 
ZeroBarrier said:
Let me get this straight. The guy used a 12vhpwr (first gen) third-party cable, the same cables that were reported to be shoddy as fuck on the 4090, but the guy decided to throw caution to the wind and reuse the very same shoddy cable he used on his 4090 but now on his 5090. Instead of using a proper 12vhpwr v2 cable or even the provided adapter.

I can't even make this shit up. Every day there are those out there proving that our collective intelligence is deteriorating.

View attachment 709661
Click to expand...
This is a common misconception. The plug design between 12vhpwr and 12v2x6 are the exact same. The changes were only implemented connector side, on the PCB. Angled and 90 degree connectors were made to help reduce stress but that's about it.
 
ZeroBarrier said:
Let me get this straight. The guy used a 12vhpwr (first gen) third-party cable, the same cables that were reported to be shoddy as fuck on the 4090, but the guy decided to throw caution to the wind and reuse the very same shoddy cable he used on his 4090 but now on his 5090. Instead of using a proper 12vhpwr v2 cable or even the provided adapter.

I can't even make this shit up. Every day there are those out there proving that our collective intelligence is deteriorating.

View attachment 709661
Click to expand...

Seems like that is part of the problem. Some of the cables were problematic, and those should not be used. The other change is the connector itself on the GPU, but seems like you need both the new connector & good cables to be safe.
 
erek said:
An interpretation,


View: https://youtu.be/41eZsOYUVx0?si=0327K-f0PkLaA-Xp
Click to expand...

This is the best interpretation, it's frankly just bullshit that they couldn't have just implemented more robust circuitry to just check the connector. Further points to the cost savings reason because it seems like they wanted to save space and materials cost and then wanted to put their hands in their ears and go "nuh uh, all you" when anyone has issues. Even though it's almost no cost to them per card to just put in a tiny bit of extra circuitry to freaking check.
GotNoRice said:
Notice how loose all of those cables are, giving each connector the freedom to twist and bend as necessary with what should be minimal strain on the connector?
Click to expand...

That's an assumption. The plastic bit could provide all of connection stabilization that the entire assembly needs. If you want to test your assumption, go buy the connector yourself.

And again none of that matters, they could have implemented the circuitry to check, as Buildzoid said, for almost no extra money. This isn't a first gen product anymore. It's a second gen product supposedly compatible with the exact same connector type. The fact that we're having this issue AGAIN is just pathetic. It doesn't take an AI engineer or a rocket scientist to know if you're running something closer to (more like "right at") its limits, you're going to need some checking, especially on a freaking 2-2.5k+ USD product. Nvidia has no excuse.
 
From the other thread on this, the pictures and original details on Reddit, it melted at both ends and the poster suspects the failure originated on the PSU side and notes that the contacts in the Asus Loki PSU appear smaller than the ones on the 5090.

Not sure where the blame lies with this one.
 
That's a rather short cable, is it plausible that a bad connection at one end could have heated the wire enough that the far end was also plastic melting hot?

I'm really curious what the insulation on that wire looks like under the sleeve.
 
Reddit, good point, seller of that cable maybe pulling a fast one..

https://www.reddit.com/r/nvidia/com...=web3xcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button

Quote:
The manufacturer of that cable claims it to be 12VHPWR (12V-2x6) cable as per this message on the listing
Click to expand...
My problem with that info is that they have this:

https://www.moddiy.com/products/ATX...2V%2d2X6-675W-12VHPWR-16-Pin-Power-Cable.html

It's a different product, with a different model number, and it lists the 50 series. If their cable is truly made to spec there's no reason they shouldn't be listing these cards with the older cable.

They're also leaving out the rating of the wire. Companies with a solid reputation like Seasonic will tell you what wire they used. At the very least they should be using a 16 AWG wire but I don't see any mention of it.

https://seasonic.com/12vhpwr-cable/

Between that and the weak 90-day warranty I just don't trust this company.
 
Well the cards are enormous, they sit very tight against the side of the cases. Nvidia's angled socket helps with that, but it doesn't make pressure on the cable go away. Stiff cables will still be a problem putting pressure on the plug and socket. The connector overall is quite dense and is going to be more sensitive to anything that's not in spec. One solution could be to put the socket on the end of the GPU, that would increase the length of space required for the GPU but that's much easier to accommodate than the side socket effectively maxing out the space that's been available in normal PC cases for decades. The improvements to 12VH I think have more or less solved the problems that could be called a design fault in the connection itself, it's just time for companies to start being smarter about socket placement and users to be more careful installing the cards.

It's a sensitive design, we've been kind of spoiled with very robust, idiot proof designs for a long time.
 
Twisted Kidney said:
Well the cards are enormous, they sit very tight against the side of the cases. Nvidia's angled socket helps with that, but it doesn't make pressure on the cable go away. Stiff cables will still be a problem putting pressure on the plug and socket. The connector overall is quite dense and is going to be more sensitive to anything that's not in spec. One solution could be to put the socket on the end of the GPU, that would increase the length of space required for the GPU but that's much easier to accommodate than the side socket effectively maxing out the space that's been available in normal PC cases for decades. The improvements to 12VH I think have more or less solved the problems that could be called a design fault in the connection itself, it's just time for companies to start being smarter about socket placement and users to be more careful installing the cards.

It's a sensitive design, we've been kind of spoiled with very robust, idiot proof designs for a long time.
Click to expand...
The power connector is on the end of the PCB already.
 
Here's the problem! We KEEP buying from them! We keep getting the thickest boners for Nvidia! Until we stop simping for these dudes and vote with our wallets this will continue. I'm guilty too! I still have my EVGA 3080 in a box, before that I had a 1080 Ti. But now I have a 7900XTX and I will milk it as long as I can.

Nvidia buyers have legitimate Stockholm syndrome like I've never seen before.
 
OFaceSIG said:
Here's the problem! We KEEP buying from them! We keep getting the thickest boners for Nvidia! Until we stop simping for these dudes and vote with our wallets this will continue. I'm guilty too! I still have my EVGA 3080 in a box, before that I had a 1080 Ti. But now I have a 7900XTX and I will milk it as long as I can.

Nvidia buyers have legitimate Stockholm syndrome like I've never seen before.
Click to expand...
It's not even "we", anymore. As long as bots and scalpers buy them until they're out of stock, it's considered a "sale", so their "sale numbers" end up justifying their price and lack of quality.
 
Can I fly over and slap the guy over the head. He probably could afford a flight for me to do so... :cautious:
 
On the GPU side it’s the ground pin that has all the damage, meanwhile the PSU side is a hot mess. I’m thinking they popped their PSU, or it shorted to ground.
 
ZeroBarrier said:
Let me get this straight. The guy used a 12vhpwr (first gen) third-party cable, the same cables that were reported to be shoddy as fuck on the 4090, but the guy decided to throw caution to the wind and reuse the very same shoddy cable he used on his 4090 but now on his 5090. Instead of using a proper 12vhpwr v2 cable or even the provided adapter.

I can't even make this shit up. Every day there are those out there proving that our collective intelligence is deteriorating.

View attachment 709661
Click to expand...
What do you mean a v2 cable? It's only the connector that changed for the 12V 2x6. The 12VHPWR cable is the same.

However, yeah he's going to get told to pound sand for using a ModDIY cable when it comes to warranty is my guess. I think if you are using 12VHPWR your only options are: use the included PSU cable, use the included adapter if you don't have one, upgrade your PSU so it has the proper cable. And then at least if it fails after that, you can pursue that.
 
Erek, I know everyone is busting your balls dude but I am sorry it happened. I hope you get it resolved. That is a lot of money.

EDIT, NVM everyone pick on Erek now.
 
Last edited:
AlphaQup said:
Amen. You'll get zero sympathy from me here using a shoddy 3rd party cable.
Click to expand...

Yeah, the amount of power and how dense the connection is means it's one of those things that we need to start being more careful about.

I mean, honestly, we've been getting away with some pretty shocking shit for a long time in the DIY PC space. The electrical engineer in me is screaming "MAKE EVERYTHING BIGGER!" but that's not what we want in personal computing. Not at all.
 
I have had a fasgear cable for about 1+ years now. Third party doesn’t necessarily mean bad but using the older model is stupid af.
 
El_Capitan said:
It's not even "we", anymore. As long as bots and scalpers buy them until they're out of stock, it's considered a "sale", so their "sale numbers" end up justifying their price and lack of quality.
Click to expand...
Same argument. If people didn't buy from bots and scalpers there would be no demand so they wouldn't be scalping htem.
 
KickAssCop said:
I have had a fasgear cable for about 1+ years now. Third party doesn’t necessarily mean bad but using the older model is stupid af.
Click to expand...
What do you mean by "older model"? 12V 2x6 is on connector end only. Cable remains the same.

As for this ModDIY cable, I agree with others that the design is poor for this cable type allowing each individual wire to get strained and looking more closer its a shame how twisted up the user had it. One wonders if they'd have had the melting with a first party 12VHPWR cable instead.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top